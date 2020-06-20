Undersized Givens could Make Big Impact in 49ers' DL Rotation

Much has been said about first-round pick Javon Kinlaw being a one-for-one replacement for DeForest Buckner. It’s unlikely, at least for the first season, that Kinlaw can become a top-three defensive tackle like Buckner. But rather than limit Buckner’s replacement to just Kinlaw, the search should broaden to the entire defensive line.

One player that could surprise in training camp is the athletic defensive tackle Kevin Givens. The second-year lineman went undrafted out of Penn State in 2019, mostly due to his size. At 6’1, 285 pounds, he’s the lightest interior lineman on the roster, and only taller than D.J. Jones. But what Givens lacks in mass, he makes up for with explosiveness.

Prior to the draft, NFL.com praised Givens for his “consistent knee-bend and low pad level,” “ability to play under blocks,” and “sunken hips and wide lateral first step.” Other traits that drew attention were his versatility and hand quickness.

Despite only making one tackle in the 2019 preseason game against Denver, NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger was impressed with Givens’ explosive play and penetration. In his film breakdown of the lineman, he said “there’s a place for this guy in this league.”

“There’s no drill at the combine that can measure Kevin Givens,” Baldinger said early in the breakdown. “That’s why he was a free agent undrafted. He’s undersized … [But] the guy’s relentless.”

His strong preseason wasn’t enough to make the initial 53-man roster. Buckner’s presence likely had some to do with that, but the 49ers wisely kept Givens close. When Jullian Taylor was once again injured, Givens was elevated from the practice squad. He made his first career tackle on a one-on-one collision with Marshawn Lynch, one of the hardest takedowns in NFL history.

With Buckner now in Indianapolis, and seemingly every other interior linemen facing some injury concerns, Givens has a great shot at not only making the team out of training camp, but becoming a key contributor on the inside.

In run-situations, Givens could pair with or fill in for Jones and Arik Armstead. Despite Givens' lack of weight, he plays like a disrupting nose tackle.

The goal of a defensive lineman’s rush is to get lower than their opponent. With Givens’ on-snap burst, he’s often able to use the bigger offensive lineman’s size against him, pushing him off balance as he slides past. This didn’t result in many tackles last preseason, but it did heavily contribute toward his teammates’ tackles-for-loss.

A combination of Jones, Armstead, and Kinlaw are likely to garner the majority of the interior snaps. But there’s still plenty of snaps up for grabs with how much the 49ers love to cycle through fresh bodies. Givens, Taylor, Solomon Thomas, Kentavius Street, Willie Henry Jr. and Darrion Daniels will fight this preseason to be the first man off the bench.

By remaining healthy and utilizing his lack of size to his advantage, Givens can become an important piece to the defensive-line puzzle. Size might’ve been enough to overshadow his on-field skills in the draft, but it won’t weigh him down much longer. His measurements might hinder him a little, but that deficiency pales in comparison to his disruptability on the line.