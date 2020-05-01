Way-Too-Early 53-Man-Roster Prediction

The new CBA extended rosters from 53 players to 55, with 48 players active on game day versus 46 previously. The two additional players on the roster will be practice squad players. Teams will be allowed to promote two of them to their roster weekly.

This isn't about the practice squad. This about the 53-man roster.

In their first three years, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have put together a solid roster. Meaning there will be some hard cuts to make, which is a good problem to have. With that said, here's a way-too-early 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks: Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens (2)

Kyle finally moves on from C.J. Beathard. 49ers traded up for Beathard and he hasn't shown any potential at quarterback. Beathard's spot could be saved for a player of more importance. 49ers roll with Garoppolo and Mullens, while UDFA Broc Rutter probably will go to the practice squad.

Running Backs: Raheem Mostert, Kyle Juszczyk, Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson Jr., JaMycal Hasty (5)

The surprise cut here is Tevin Coleman. His release saves cap space for a player the 49ers must resign -- George Kittle. More on him later.

Mostert is the lead back. McKinnon is a player Shanahan hasn't given up on. Bobby Turner has found another UDFA gem in Hasty. Hasty a hard runner and good receiving back similar to Devonta Freeman who Shanahan had in Atlanta when he was the Offensive Coordinator. Wilson runs hard and powerfully, plus he plays special teams.

Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Dante Pettis, Jalen Hurd, Trent Taylor, Jauan Jennings (6)

As you, noticed Bourne is off the list -- he could be the odd man out due to his contract. He is being paid the most out of the receiver group and would be the third- or fourth-best receiver on the roster. Bourne could be traded if he has any value, or simply released.

The 49ers drafted Jennings, who could surpass Bourne on the depth chart at a way cheaper cost. Bourne's money could go to Kittle.

Pettis makes the roster because of the ability he showed his rookie season. Plus Shanahan probably wants Pettis around one more year, otherwise Shanahan will look bad for trading up to get Pettis and cutting him after merely two season.

Look for undrafted free agent Chris Finke to make the roster if Taylor is injured. If Taylor stays healthy, the 49ers probably will try to sneak Finke onto the practice squad.

Offensive Line: Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Weston Richburg, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Garland, Justin Skule, Colton McKivitz (8)

Losing Joe Staley hurts the fan base, but shouldn't hurt the team's production much. Trading for Williams was huge for the offensive line. Williams should slide in for Staley and not miss a beat at left tackle.

Shon Coleman is a tough cut. The 49ers traded for him two years ago to be their swing tackle. They'll get younger with Skule. Brunskill and McKivitz will compete for the right guard spot, which is an improvement over Mike Person. The main question is this: will Williams be a one-year rental, or will they find a way to keep him?

Tight End: George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley (3)

49ers must PAY George Kittle! Their best player needs to get his contract extended. If the 49ers release Coleman and Bourne, they could free up about 6 million to use toward Kittle.

Charlie Woerner is the blocking specialist. Ross Dwelley is the second receiving option at tight end. And look for Chase Harrell to make a push to make the 53-man or practice squad. Harrell is a UDFA who's a former wide receiver. He stands 6'4", 250 pounds and runs a 4.51 40.

He could be groomed as Ross Dwelly was, and used initially on special teams as a gunner.

Defensive Line: Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, D.J. Jones, Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw, Ronald Blair, Solomon Thomas, Julian Taylor, Kentavious Street, Kevin Givens (10)

Losing Deforest Buckner will be a big loss. Kinlaw has huge shoes to fill wearing that number 99. Can Thomas step up and take a role on the defense? If there were a perfect time, it is now.

Blair, Taylor, and Street all ended the year on the Injured Reserve. So the depth players are coming off injuries. One of them could end up on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), which would allow Givens to step up and have a role.

The 49ers' depth at defensive line will be tested to see if they can stay healthy and perform at the elite level at which they performed with Buckner.

Linebacker: Fred Warner, Kwon Alexander, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Jonas Griffith (5)

This group is young and hungry. Warner leads the way as the future captain with Buckner's departure. Greenlaw had a fantastic rookie season and will look to build on last year. Griffith is a UDFA who stands 6'3, 247 pounds, and runs a 4.63 40, similar to Fred Warner in size and an athleticism. Griffith is tackling machine who should produce on special teams immediately.

Cornerback: Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, Emmanuel Moseley, K'Waun Williams, D.J. Reed Jr., DeMarkus Acy (6)

49ers keep six corners on the roster. They'll allow Witherspoon and Mosely to compete opposite Sherman. Williams will start in the slot with Reed backing him up. Both Tim Harris and Acy have potential as 6'2 corners who can learn from Sherman, but only Acy makes the roster, mostly because of his special-teams value and developmental traits. This room is weaker than the 49ers would like, so they're counting on the defensive line to be elite again this year.

Safety: Jimmie Ward, Jaquaski Tartt, Tarvarius Moore, Marcell Harris, Jared Mayden (5)

Ward and Tartt are locked in as starters unless something drastic happens. Moore could be Tartt's replacement for 2021, and has earned himself reps for 2020. Harris is a decent back up who is a solid special teams player. Mayden was Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network's 114th ranked player in the draft. But Mayden went undrafted, and the 49ers signed him fast. He is extremely versatile, similar to Ward, because he can play corner or either safety position. Mayden makes the roster because of his position versatility.

Specialist: Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky, Kyle Nelson (3)

These three are locks to make the team.

Practice Squad Candidates: Broc Rutter, Chase Harrell, Chris Finke, Tim Harris, Salvon Ahmed