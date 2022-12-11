Week 14 Against the 49ers Might not be the Last Time Tom Brady Plays in Levi's Stadium

Tom Brady faces the 49ers for the first time since 2016.

Surprisingly, it is only the second time that Brady has been the visitor against his childhood team. It didn't have to be that way. In the 2020 offseason, it was noted that Brady desired to sign with the 49ers who had just come off of a Super Bowl appearance.

However, the 49ers did not reciprocate that desire as they elected to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo. Clearly it was a mistake made by the 49ers. Garoppolo ended up missing the 2020 season with multiple injuries and continued to miss time due to injuries, while Brady won another Super Bowl. This offseason Brady is expected to be a free agent, and should he decide to run it another year in the NFL, then he will have several suitors. One of those suitors could be Kyle Shanahan , John Lynch, and Jed York.

Week 14 against the 49ers might not be the last time Brady plays in Levi's Stadium.

After Sunday, Brady will have only been the visitor twice in his Hall of Fame career against his childhood team. This game could be a showcasing for him to the 49ers as well as seeing if there is some interest with the environment there. There is no doubt that Brady would work out with the 49ers.

And with Trey Lance coming off a significant, still with hardly any playing time, you have to wonder if Kyle Shanahan is willing to wait. I would say no he isn't and that there is some regret in not signing Brady two-years ago.

Shanahan on Dec. 6 was asked if he was surprised with the performance of Brady since he signed with the Buccaneers in 2020.

“I'd like to say of course not," Shanahan said. "But I think everyone's since then you're wondering when the number is too high, but now like when you watch him that first week in Tampa, you're like, what the hell was anyone ever thinking? The dude looks the exact same, he did that year. He does when he comes off injuries and I think he's playing as good now and throwing the ball as well now as I've seen anybody ever do."

Yes Shanahan. What on earth were you thinking? Free agency in March could be Shanahan's chance to rewrite a wrong. I get that Brady is not in elite form, unless it is to lead a game-winning drive, but he is still really good. Best part of all is that he NEVER gets injured. That is what it is going to attract, or should attract, the 49ers the most. Shanahan is scarred from his quarterbacks getting injured. It has happened countless times with Garoppolo and now it is happening with Lance. He just cannot escape it.

The one way he can escape it is by signing a quarterback who is still good and is always active. You know when the last time Brady missed any time was? It was the year he got suspended for "deflate gate" and ended up winning the Super Bowl. Before that, it was the year he tore his ACL in 2008. Aside from that, Brady has been durable with a great string of luck. This is where I think the 49ers have to strongly consider Brady. At least then it would make sense why Lance would be the backup again.

Injuries are a part of Shanahan and the 49ers. There is no doubt that he is fed up with it, which is why he brought back Garoppolo in the first place. So by signing Brady, he will replicate what the 49ers did this year by having two quality quarterbacks. It just seems inevitable that this will be the route the 49ers take. I fully expect there to be some sort of news where the 49ers and Brady meet to discuss the idea, unless Brady retires. Shanahan has to do what is best for the team.

Signing Brady, a quarterback who never misses time, just might be that.