Week 4 Studs and Duds, and Reflection: Expectations of the 49ers Shift Dramatically

After seeing Lance for a half against the Seahawks, it is clear he’s a special talent.

Immediately following the 49ers’ 21 to 28 loss to the Seahawks, I was distraught for many reasons. I spent four hours sitting directly in the 90 degree Santa Clara sun. Plus I watched the team fumble away a golden opportunity to beat a division rival and pick up a significant Week 4 win.

Going into this season, I had high expectations for this team. Like, playing-football-deep-into-January-or-maybe-even-February-type of expectations. Indeed, those expectations were high, but I still feel like they were fair. From 1-53, I felt like you could put the 49ers’ roster up against any team in the NFL.

What has been most challenging for me is accepting that this team, for many reasons, is far away from that. Far away because they’re not getting the quality of play from the quarterback position as other top teams in the league (obviously), their head coach is having an underwhelming season as a playcaller, and the team has been hit hard by the injury bug, per usual.

I still feel like the 49ers will finish the season above .500, regardless of who their quarterback is the rest of the way. After all, they’ve been in a position to win all of their games and are playing a last-place schedule. DeMeco Ryans’ defense has shown lots of promise. Nick Bosa and Dee Ford look great. There is still a lot to hold on to.

There’s a good chance that a slightly above .500 record still gets you into the playoffs as the seventh seed. Last year, the Chicago Bears went 8-8, made into the playoffs as the seventh seed, and their game was shown on Nickelodeon. After 30-plus hours of reflecting, I’ve decided that I would be content with a Nickelodeon playoff game.

Shifting your expectations from Super Bowl to Nickelodeon playoff game is a tough pill to swallow. It’s frustrating. It’s confusing. It’s not exactly what you want when you’re 20 months removed from a Super Bowl appearance and have lived every moment since in a seemingly never-ending pandemic. It’s disappointing.

If you’re confused and mixed with emotions, you’re not alone. Objectively looking at everything the best I can, I don’t know how to feel about Kyle Shanahan moving forward. I don’t know how to feel about John Lynch moving forward.

It is a very exciting yet unsettling time as a 49er fan. All eggs are invested in the Trey Lance basket. One of those eggs is Shanahan’s position as head coach. How Lance develops over the next 15 months will make or break Shanahan’s tenure.

After seeing Lance for a half against the Seahawks, it is clear he’s a special talent. The size, the speed, the strength, the arm. It’s all there. What’s missing is exactly what coaches have control over. Coaching up their quarterback to be able to read defenses, go through progressions, all that good stuff. The development of Lance rests on the shoulders of Shanahan.

Those are just some quick thoughts before my weekly studs and duds column. Let’s get to it.

Stud: DeMeco Ryans’ defense

It was a fantastic start for Ryans’ defense. The Seahawks could not get anything going on their first five drives and didn’t pick up a first down until their sixth.

First five drives:

3 plays for 6 yards

3 plays for -5 yards

3 plays for -5 yards (drive started on SF 38 and forced a punt)

3 plays for -10 yards (included five negative yards from false start)

3 plays for -1 yard

Everyone knew at some point the Seahawks would put together a scoring drive, and that drive came on Seattle’s sixth drive, where Azeez Al-Shaair questionably lined up across from D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf broke Al-Shaair’s ankles and fought his way across the goal line for the score.

After halftime, the defense forced another three-and-out, giving the 49ers’ offense another chance to take the lead.

Very impressive stuff from the defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans.

Studs: Nick Bosa and Dee Ford

Bosa and Ford bounced back after the Packers’ backup offensive linemen held them in check. Through four games, the 2019 dynamic duo has accumulated seven sacks (Bosa 4, Ford 3).

Stud: Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley looked every bit the part of an above-average No. 2 corner. He made a handful of impressive plays going up against Metcalf, most notably a pass break up deep down the field on a 3rd and long.

I was expecting Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to have much bigger days than they had. Moseley deserves his flowers for doing his part in silencing Metcalf and Lockett.

With DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals’ explosive receivers coming up next week, this was a solid performance to build off.

Duds: These three Kyle Shanahan decisions

1. 41-yard field goal attempt with Mitch Wishnowsky.

Is it just me, or maybe it’s not the best idea to find out if your punter can connect on a 41-yard field goal dead smack in the middle of a divisional football game? In my opinion, it was a no-brainer to go for it there. Especially against a swiss cheese defense.

2. Mitch Wishnowsky PAT attempt after Laken Tomlinson’s false start.

Wishnowsky’s first PAT was an adventure. Luckily, it went through. The field goal attempt was ugly. Why put Wishnowsky back in the game to kick a PAT? Give me Trey Lance going for two from seven yards over a Wishnowsky PAT every day of the week.

3. Deebo Samuel 4th and 2 end-around.

Kyle, you’re telling me your brilliant idea on 4th and 2 was to call a handoff to Samuel? The play was immediately sniffed out and went nowhere—turnover on downs. Taking the ball out of Lance’s hands on a 4th and short should never happen again.

Dud: Trenton Cannon

Ironically, Cannon was on my stud list last week after his huge kick return before halftime.

This week? Three mistakes.

He was unaware of the touchback rule and rolled into the end zone on a Wishnowky punt without even trying to stop. He muffed a kick, fell on the ball, got up, fell forward, and fumbled the ball away to Seattle. He thought the ball would land over his head and into the end zone. It didn’t. This gave the 49ers a terrible field position.

This was the worst individual special teams performance since Kyle Williams.

Stud: Deebo Samuel

Another week, another stud award for Samuel. Through four weeks, he’s worthy of All-Pro honors.

Samuel leads the NFL in receiving yards (490) and yards after catch (271). He’s on pace for 119 catches, 2,082 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns.

Stud: Trey Lance, the athlete

From my seats at Levi’s Stadium, it was hard to get a close look at Lance’s movements in the pocket. After re-watching the game from home, I was blown away by how smooth his natural movements look. The way Lance ducks and dodges pass rushers is special.

We saw a glimpse of all the upside he possesses. It’s just a matter of Shanahan guiding him through his development to become a top NFL quarterback. He has the tools.

I’m looking forward to seeing more of Lance.

Thoughts on Garoppolo’s calf:

Garoppolo said he hurt his calf on the first drive of the game, and it got worse and worse as the half progressed, to a point where he couldn’t step into his throws.

After re-watching the first half, Garoppolo looked as spry and mobile as ever. Take a look at him extending this play. Interesting that this was well after he said he hurt his calf.

With this injury, I’m at a loss. Garoppolo was visibly emotional talking about it after the game. The next day, Shanahan said it’s a contusion, and Garoppolo has a chance to start next week.

I don’t know what to think. Then again, that’s how I feel in regards to the 49ers’ season as a whole. Fitting.



