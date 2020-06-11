What are the 49ers Kickoff and Punt Return Options in 2020?

One aspect the 49ers need to improve in during the 2020 season is their kick returning. Last year, they ranked 27th in the NFL with an average of 20.5 yards per attempt.

However, on punt returns, they were much better. The 49ers ranked ninth in punt return average with 8.0 yards per attempt.

Now after an offseason full of acquiring free agents and new rookies, which options might the 49ers have to be the deep man for kickoff and punt returns?

Brandon Ayiuk

After spending two years at the junior college level, Aiyuk showed up at Arizona State and thrived as a dependable pass-catcher and kickoff/punt returner.

Aiyuk’s intriguing ability stems from his run-after-catch asset, and that component shines to it’s greatest extent while contributing in the return game. During his two seasons in Tempe, he returned kicks and punts. And when handling the kick-return duties, Ayiuk averaged 27.1 yards per attempt on 29 tries. When he was the deep man on punt returns, he racked up 11.7 yards per attempt.

In 2019, the former Sun Devil ranked first among PAC-12 returners in average kickoff return yards and average punt return yards. Needless to say, the 49ers aren’t just getting a quality wide receiver with their first-round pick -- they’re also getting a guy who will be a force on special teams for years to come.

Richie James

The 49ers have a surplus of wide-receiver options, including James, but it’s his special-teams contributions that could end up determining if he makes the team or not in 2020. James is a likable player throughout the fanbase, mainly because he's an unknown at this point in his career.

James hasn’t had many opportunities, but when he gets the ball in his hands, he has delivered. Throughout his two seasons in the NFL, James has just 15 receptions, but averages 19.7 yards per catch.

However, when lining up as the team's return man — that’s where he’s most valuable. Last season, he returned 20 kicks, averaging 21.4 yards per attempt. And on 33 punts, he averaged 8.0 yards.

James is still just getting his feet wet in the NFL, entering his third season. And despite a limited workload, his big-play expertise may help him stay around as he continues to show his dependable role on special teams.

Dante Pettis

Being drafted in the second round comes with lofty expectations, and Pettis hasn’t quite lived up to what was expected coming out of the University of Washington. Aside from what he's done in the passing game, Pettis was a punt-returning phenom in the college ranks, returning nine punts for touchdowns and averaging 14.2 yards per attempt.

However, his duties as the 49ers punt returner in 2018 didn’t exactly translate. On nine attempts his rookie year, Pettis posted an average of 3.0 yards returned per attempt. In 2019, he did not return a single punt as Richie James got the bulk of the work.

Even as a pass-catcher, Pettis has not reached expectations. At this point, there are several other options on the team who are likely to return punts before Pettis gets his number called upon, but that’s not to say he won’t get another chance. Based on his skill-set he flashed when returning the football in college, it makes you wonder if Kyle Shanahan is still giving hope that Pettis can find lightning in a bottle as he enters Year 3.

D.J. Reed

Last season, Reed didn’t see much playing time in the secondary, partly due to Richard Sherman, K’Waun Williams and the emergence of Emmanuel Moseley. Reed was targeted just 12 times in 2019 when he lined up at cornerback, but he can find other ways to get his number called upon.

Reed was more of a weapon in 2018, returning kicks for an average of 30.2 yards per attempt. In 2019, his role on special teams was diminished as Richie James got most of the reps.

From a kick-returning standpoint, Reed probably is a slight step down from James. However, Reed is more of a lock to make the final cut, and penciling him in as the deep man isn’t the worst alternative based on his kick-returning track record during his rookie season.