What Should the 49ers do at Right Guard?

It’s rare not to see turnover on an offensive line. Although one of the most important position groups on the field, teams sometimes opt to mix-and-match their line while searching for the perfect formula.

Even though injuries have forced the 49ers to shuffle around their line, when healthy the starting five have been able to create a cohesive bond that few other teams are able to deploy. Fortunately, the 49ers can expect to keep the line intact for another season. That is, if they can afford to.

Left tackle Joe Staley, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Weston Richburg, right guard Mike Person and right tackle Mike McGlinchey are under contract for next season. Yet, given the current cap-crunch ($13.1 million free space) approaching the 49ers, money-saving cuts are imminent. Considering the depth that was proved last season, will some savings be found through the offensive line?

As stated above, chemistry and cohesion on the line are rare to find. Once they’re found, the line should not be tinkered with. Then again, elite pass rushes are hard to acquire too, and tight end George Kittle is a once in a lifetime talent. If the only way to lock up Kittle, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead are by releasing an offensive linemen, the 49ers should consider it.

The most financially beneficial route in creating cap space through the offensive line would be to cut Staley. But that would, and should, never happen. He is a 49er legend, a leader and is still one of the best blockers in the NFL. As Sandra Bullock and “The Blindside” taught, left tackle is not the position in which to cut costs.

The other way the 49ers could save money is at right guard. Person’s roster standing is more in question, due to the $2.5 million in cap space that would be created by cutting him. Although his career began as a journeyman, Person has started 33 games the past two seasons and can also provide depth at center.

If they did release Person, the 49ers already have a couple replacements on hand. Daniel Brunskill made two starts at right guard and five at tackle this season. Justin Skule, who made eight starts for Staley, could also factor in. Both, however, are rather new to guard and might see growing pains.

The 49ers likely will address the line through the draft regardless of whether Person is still on the roster, but that doesn’t have to be done at pick 31. The 2020 class of offensive linemen has no shortage of talent. San Francisco could use a later pick on someone with starting capability who can learn behind Person or Brunskill.

With all this being said, the 49ers should do their best to keep Person. He was not perfect, but he’s a versatile, inexpensive piece in a broader picture. Of course, his importance does not match that of Buckner, Kittle and Armstead, but if the 49ers can find a way to lock up all three, while also keeping their offensive line in tact, that would be the way to go.

If the 49ers choose to move on from Person, expect either a rookie or Brunskill lined up between Richburg and McGlinchey next season.