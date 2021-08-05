When Will 49ers Fans Fully Back Trey Lance?

When it comes to the 49ers quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, right now you have people such as Grant Cohn screaming in blood curdling fear, "Throw in the towel!"

But then you have a big part of the fan base telling everyone who will listen, "It's only an exhibition." If this sounds familiar, it's because it is. Rocky 2, Ivan Drago and Apollo Creed. We all know the famous scene. Young, big, strong, fast and technologically advanced Drago ends a past-his-prime, slower and less dynamic Apollo. Sad thing is, it all could have been avoided. If somebody had only stopped poor Apollo from entering that ring, maybe he could have stuck around for the whole Rocky series.

Like Rocky, right now you have everyone who has seen Lance in person smiling ear to ear and letting everyone know that he is different. Yet it is so hard to fathom for those who haven't seen it in person. How is it possible that a 21-year old FCS kid could be doing this? After all, Trey Lance played only one game in the 2020 season.

As humans, faith is hard to come by. Old saying goes, "Seeing, is believing." It is why daily the bar from every naysayer gets raised.

"No way he fully grasps the Shanahan offense prior to Week 1!"

Check.

"Let's see him do that against NFL defenses!"

Check.

"Let's see him do it when the pads come on!"

Check.

"Let's see him do it against the 1s or in a game!"

With each passing day, Lance aces the new test with an even higher score than the one before.

Definition of skepticism: Doubt, as to the truth of something.

You will notice the keyword in the above definition is "truth," which ironically is what you call someone who is the real deal. Right now you have every single person who isn't named Kyle Shanahan telling you that Lance is the Truth. Media, ex players, current players and even coaches. At what point does the skepticism end? Will a good preseason showing tickle your fancy? Does Shanahan have to tell you? Even after being named the starter, does he have to ball out as a rookie? How deep does this skepticism run?

I know, I'm just another guy telling you to believe something you haven't seen. If you follow me on Twitter or YouTube you would know that in early April, I introduced Lance to the 49ers community through his long time Quarterback Coach Sean McEvoy. "I wish we had a combine, I would like to have Trey throw next to all of the top guys. In person, it is just different." Coach McEvoy boasted. Now there is a whole new cast of established people echoing those same sentiments. If you have paid close attention, everything Coach McEvoy told us then is exactly what people who have seen it in person are telling you now.

Stop the skepticism. Listen to what people who have seen with their own eyes are telling you. Consider this article the official invite to the party. September 12, 1:00 p.m. in the East and 10:00 a.m. in the West. The opening act will be revealed to what will be an incredible career. Please RSVP now. You do not want to be left off the guest list.