Who is UDFA Chris Finke and what can he Bring to the 49ers?

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke did not hear his name called over the three-day NFL draft, but when everything was all said and done, the 49ers came calling to sign him as an undrafted free agent. Finke reportedly received $95,000 in guaranteed money — a sizable amount for an undrafted rookie.

Finke walked on at Brian Kelly's prestigious program, earning a scholarship during fall camp as a sophomore and solidifying himself a starting role over his final two seasons in South Bend. He was very quickly given the nickname, "The Slippery Fox" for his shifty but precise work ethic.

Finke isn't a player who takes over games with his physical traits, but rather is the type of receiver who's dependable in crucial situations. At 5'9", 186 pounds, he's suited to play primarily in the slot and work the middle of the field.

Prior to the draft, Finke was nursing a hamstring injury, which forced him to sit out specific drills at the NFL Combine. However, he still ran the 40-yard dash and recorded a time of 4.57 seconds.

In terms of a potential fit with the 49ers, Finke has a steep hill to climb with a long list of wide receivers currently on the squad. Although he would add a unique dimension to the offense.

Players like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Ayiuk and Jalen Hurd bring a physical skillset, because they thrive in picking up yards after the catch. Finke excels at finding the holes in opposing defenses and sitting down in the soft spots for quick catches.

The fifth-year team captain topped off his collegiate career with 41 receptions for 456 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

It will be difficult for Finke to crack the final roster, but learning on the practice squad for a year could serve him well, as it appears the 49ers like what they see.