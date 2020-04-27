All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Who is UDFA Chris Finke and what can he Bring to the 49ers?

Nicholas Cothrel

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke did not hear his name called over the three-day NFL draft, but when everything was all said and done, the 49ers came calling to sign him as an undrafted free agent. Finke reportedly received $95,000 in guaranteed money — a sizable amount for an undrafted rookie.

Finke walked on at Brian Kelly's prestigious program, earning a scholarship during fall camp as a sophomore and solidifying himself a starting role over his final two seasons in South Bend. He was very quickly given the nickname, "The Slippery Fox" for his shifty but precise work ethic. 

Finke isn't a player who takes over games with his physical traits, but rather is the type of receiver who's dependable in crucial situations. At 5'9", 186 pounds, he's suited to play primarily in the slot and work the middle of the field.

Prior to the draft, Finke was nursing a hamstring injury, which forced him to sit out specific drills at the NFL Combine. However, he still ran the 40-yard dash and recorded a time of 4.57 seconds.

In terms of a potential fit with the 49ers, Finke has a steep hill to climb with a long list of wide receivers currently on the squad. Although he would add a unique dimension to the offense. 

Players like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Ayiuk and Jalen Hurd bring a physical skillset, because they thrive in picking up yards after the catch. Finke excels at finding the holes in opposing defenses and sitting down in the soft spots for quick catches. 

The fifth-year team captain topped off his collegiate career with 41 receptions for 456 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

It will be difficult for Finke to crack the final roster, but learning on the practice squad for a year could serve him well, as it appears the 49ers like what they see.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 5 Takeaways for the 49ers after Round 1 of the Draft

Grant Cohn's top-five takeaways for the San Francisco 49ers after Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Runman49

49ers Draft Report Card

Grading each of the 49ers' picks and trades from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Mu5tang71

Will the 49ers Regret not Drafting a Cornerback?

The 49ers didn't address one of their biggest needs -- cornerback -- in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

kaasa

San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Live Blog

This is the 49ers live blog for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. There has frequent updates with information and analysis.

Grant Cohn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Where Each 49ers Wide Receiver Stands Post-Draft

Of the 12 wide receivers on the 49ers' roster, who will make the team come September?

Nick_Newman

Did the 49ers Need to Trade up for WR Brandon Aiyuk?

Brandon Aiyuk is a good wide receiver, but the 49ers' process of acquiring him may have been over the top.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Six Foundational Players the 49ers probably would take with the 13th pick

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said there are only six "foundational" players he would take with the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Who are those six players?

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

49ers Trade Pick No. 13 to the Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers have traded the 13th overall pick to the Tampa Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

SI Draft Tracker

Introducing the 49ers' 2020 draft class

Here's what you need to know about the 49ers' rookies.

Grant Cohn

Grading the 49ers' first round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

bbruneauca