Started From the Bottom Now He's Here: Why Kendrick Bourne is a Roster Lock

The Rise of Kendrick Bourne:

Kendrick Bourne joined the 49ers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Bourne made the team his rookie season, but it was not smooth sailing for him. Bourne missed a meeting, and Coach Kyle Shanahan let him have it. Bourne was on the verge of being cut. He was in Shanahan’s dreaded doghouse. However, Bourne got out. That is something no other 49ers player has been able to do to date. And now, Bourne is the longest tenured 49ers receiver.

Kendrick Bourne A.K.A. Mr. Dependable:

In recent years, it has been hard to use the words dependable and 49ers receiver in the same sentence. Since 2010, Bourne is one of four 49ers receivers to accumulate over 1,000 yards. He joins Michael Crabtree, Anquan Boldin, and Marquise Goodwin in that category. As a 3rd or 4th option in the passing game, Bourne is certainly dependable.

Since his sophomore season of 2018 (including playoffs), Bourne’s 78 catches for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns all rank first among 49ers receivers. Of Bourne’s 78 catches, 58 (nearly 75%) of them have gone for 1st downs.

To put that in perspective, over the same time frame:

Robert Woods: 145 1st downs out of 193 catches (75%)

DeAndre Hopkins: 166 1st downs out of 239 catches (69%)

Michael Thomas: 185 1st downs out of 297 catches (62%)

Bourne’s ten receiving touchdowns are tied with George Kittle for the most on the team since 2018. Bourne is the 49ers' best receiving threat inside the red zone, as all ten of his career touchdown receptions have come inside the 10-yard line.

Bourne TD distance in 2018: 4 yards, 2 yards, 4 yards, and 2 yards.

Bourne TD distance in 2019: 7 yards, 10 yards, 2 yards, 6 yards, 6 yards, and 3 yards.

Bourne is a strong handed possession receiver, which is needed to complement the speed and big-play ability of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. I believe Bourne will establish himself as a top third or fourth option in the NFL.

Kendrick Bourne's Contract Situation... No Biggie.

Yes, Kendrick Bourne is the highest paid 49ers receiver. Is he the best receiver on the roster? No. However, Bourne has earned his $3.3 million dollar deal. As an undrafted free agent, Bourne made less than $1.7 million during the course of his three year contract (source: spotrac).

Bourne was playing for less than $600,000 a year. He absolutely earned the $3.3 million he will be receiving this season. If the 49ers did not place a tender on Bourne, he most likely would’ve signed elsewhere for more than $3.3 million.

That contract number is extremely fair. When and if Bourne signs a contract extension, I’d expect it to be in the $4-5 million range. That is a bargain for a wide receiver who does nothing but catch 1st downs and touchdowns.

With free agency and the draft over, it makes little sense to move Bourne’s contract. Even if the team is planning one more big move, Bourne is not the piece they should move to clear up cap space. He is too valuable.

Kendrick Bourne- the person, not player.





The NFL is a business. We were reminded of that when the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner. It doesn't matter who you are, if moving you benefits the team you’ll be moved.

This cannot be forgotten. But at the same, we cannot forget who Kendrick Bourne is. Bourne is the light of the 49ers locker room. Always has a smile on his face, Bourne is the positive figure the 49ers need. The departures of Buckner and Staley make for enough locker-room turnover as it is. Losing the charismatic Bourne would be the icing on the cake.

Bourne loves football and plays it with a passion. He simply loves what he does, and that is evident. Bourne is a large reason why the 49ers have such great team chemistry and a fun locker room.The contagious energy Bourne brings to the table is fun for everyone. From dapping up teammates, to pregame dance offs, to end-zone celebrations, Kendrick Bourne is a best friend.

With the energy of a puppy, Kendrick Bourne is now the old dog in the 49ers receiver room.

