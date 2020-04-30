All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Started From the Bottom Now He's Here: Why Kendrick Bourne is a Roster Lock

Nick_Newman

The Rise of Kendrick Bourne:

Kendrick Bourne joined the 49ers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Bourne made the team his rookie season, but it was not smooth sailing for him. Bourne missed a meeting, and Coach Kyle Shanahan let him have it. Bourne was on the verge of being cut. He was in Shanahan’s dreaded doghouse. However, Bourne got out. That is something no other 49ers player has been able to do to date. And now, Bourne is the longest tenured 49ers receiver.

Kendrick Bourne A.K.A. Mr. Dependable:

In recent years, it has been hard to use the words dependable and 49ers receiver in the same sentence. Since 2010, Bourne is one of four 49ers receivers to accumulate over 1,000 yards. He joins Michael Crabtree, Anquan Boldin, and Marquise Goodwin in that category. As a 3rd or 4th option in the passing game, Bourne is certainly dependable.

Since his sophomore season of 2018 (including playoffs), Bourne’s 78 catches for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns all rank first among 49ers receivers. Of Bourne’s 78 catches, 58 (nearly 75%) of them have gone for 1st downs.

To put that in perspective, over the same time frame:

  • Robert Woods: 145 1st downs out of 193 catches (75%)
  • DeAndre Hopkins: 166 1st downs out of 239 catches (69%)
  • Michael Thomas: 185 1st downs out of 297 catches (62%)

Bourne’s ten receiving touchdowns are tied with George Kittle for the most on the team since 2018. Bourne is the 49ers' best receiving threat inside the red zone, as all ten of his career touchdown receptions have come inside the 10-yard line.

  • Bourne TD distance in 2018: 4 yards, 2 yards, 4 yards, and 2 yards.
  • Bourne TD distance in 2019: 7 yards, 10 yards, 2 yards, 6 yards, 6 yards, and 3 yards.

Bourne is a strong handed possession receiver, which is needed to complement the speed and big-play ability of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. I believe Bourne will establish himself as a top third or fourth option in the NFL.

Kendrick Bourne's Contract Situation... No Biggie. 

Yes, Kendrick Bourne is the highest paid 49ers receiver. Is he the best receiver on the roster? No. However, Bourne has earned his $3.3 million dollar deal. As an undrafted free agent, Bourne made less than $1.7 million during the course of his three year contract (source: spotrac).

Bourne was playing for less than $600,000 a year. He absolutely earned the $3.3 million he will be receiving this season. If the 49ers did not place a tender on Bourne, he most likely would’ve signed elsewhere for more than $3.3 million.

That contract number is extremely fair. When and if Bourne signs a contract extension, I’d expect it to be in the $4-5 million range. That is a bargain for a wide receiver who does nothing but catch 1st downs and touchdowns.

With free agency and the draft over, it makes little sense to move Bourne’s contract. Even if the team is planning one more big move, Bourne is not the piece they should move to clear up cap space. He is too valuable.

Kendrick Bourne- the person, not player.

The NFL is a business. We were reminded of that when the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner. It doesn't matter who you are, if moving you benefits the team you’ll be moved.

This cannot be forgotten. But at the same, we cannot forget who Kendrick Bourne is. Bourne is the light of the 49ers locker room. Always has a smile on his face, Bourne is the positive figure the 49ers need. The departures of Buckner and Staley make for enough locker-room turnover as it is. Losing the charismatic Bourne would be the icing on the cake.

Bourne loves football and plays it with a passion. He simply loves what he does, and that is evident. Bourne is a large reason why the 49ers have such great team chemistry and a fun locker room.The contagious energy Bourne brings to the table is fun for everyone. From dapping up teammates, to pregame dance offs, to end-zone celebrations, Kendrick Bourne is a best friend.

With the energy of a puppy, Kendrick Bourne is now the old dog in the 49ers receiver room. 

Follow me on twitter: @NinerNick_22

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the 49ers Depth Chart at Wide Receiver

Here's a projection of the 49ers' top-seven wide receivers for Week 1.

Grant Cohn

by

Kai$tats

49ers Draft Report Card

Grading each of the 49ers' picks and trades from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Petts

Top 5 Takeaways for the 49ers after Round 1 of the Draft

Grant Cohn's top-five takeaways for the San Francisco 49ers after Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Runman49

2019 UDFA Shawn Poindexter could add New Height to 49ers Offense

Poindexter would bring a new wrinkle to Kyle Shanahan’s already dynamic offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Did the 49ers do Enough in the Draft?

The 49ers drafted only five players, including zero defensive backs. Did the 49ers fill their holes?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers and Trent Williams to "Wait and See" about Contract Extension

The 49ers and Trent Williams haven't decided if their marriage will last beyond the upcoming 2020 season.

Grant Cohn

Introducing the 49ers' Undrafted Free Agents

Here's what you need to know about the 49ers' undrafted free-agent rookies.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

The 49ers Need to Show George Kittle the Money

The 49ers need to give George Kittle giant contact extension. When will they?

Grant Cohn

Is Kendrick Bourne on the 49ers' Roster Bubble?

The 49ers might trade or release Kendrick Bourne if he doesn't take a pay cut.

Grant Cohn

by

Bigbuteo

Acquiring Trent Williams was 49ers' Best Move During the Draft

The 49ers traded a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder for Trent Williams.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Nicholas Cothrel