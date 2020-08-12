All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Why the 49ers are Looking to Sign Tavon Austin

Leo Luna

It’s simple playmaking insurance.

Tavon Austin is a playmaker with a ton of speed, and that’s why Austin was initially selected eighth in the 2013 NFL draft after posting a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. While Austin’s career hasn’t turned out as he had hoped, the playmaking and the speed are there.

While Austin is no guarantee to make the team if or when the signing becomes official, he does have a substantial opportunity because he possesses traits that Kyle Shanahan may want to keep around.

1. Return Specialist

Richie James Jr. has had that job the past two seasons. He ranked 20th out of 24 players with a minimum of 16 kickoff returns. In the Super Bowl, James returned four kickoffs, and he failed to take any of the four past the 20-yard line, plus he muffed a punt that he recovered. As of today, James is on the Non-Football Injury list with a broken wrist. Not good. 

2. Deep Threat

Marquise Goodwin no longer is in town, and Travis Benjamin decided to opt out. So the 49ers lack a deep threat that will keep a defense honest. While Austin hasn’t played much the past two seasons, he still put up 21 receptions, 317 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 15.1 yards per reception. Basically, if defenses treat him like a decoy and not a weapon, Shanahan will dial something up to keep the defense honest.

3. Receiving Back

Jerrick McKinnon is assumed to have this role if healthy. Although McKinnon looks great and teammates like Trent Williams are raving about him, this is a game that nothing is guaranteed, and McKinnon knows that out of all people. If the 49ers need him, Austin has experience lining up from the backfield.

It may be obvious the players aren’t the only ones looking for a 2020 revenge tour. Shanahan already added Jordan Reed and is now likely to add Austin as well.

Shanahan is going full mad lab scientist this season with his personnel and I love every second of it. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

George Kittle to Sign Six-Year Extension with 49ers on Friday

George Kittle will sign a six-year contract extension worth $94.8 million with the 49ers, according to a well-placed source.

Grant Cohn

by

bnez22

Why Compton and Long are Key to Brunskill's Development

Tom Compton and Spencer Long will help Daniel Brunksill develop in the 49ers offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

Niner4life41

49ers to Sign Tavon Austin?

The 49ers reportedly intend to sign wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Grant Cohn

by

Dallas9er

Why Jerick McKinnon Already has a Role in the 49ers Offense

The 49ers have paid Jerick McKinnon too much money to simply cut him now.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dallas9er

Projecting the Impact from the 49ers' Non-First-Round Rookies

Here is what to expect from the rookies the 49ers picked after Round 1.

Nick_Newman

by

Niner4life41

Why Arik Armstead Believes the 49ers Defense Can Improve in 2020

Arik Armstead explains why he believes the San Francisco 49ers defense can improve from 2019 to 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Kyle Juszczyk Predicts Jerick McKinnon will have Big Season for 49ers in 2020

Kyle Juszczyk predicts Jerick McKinnon will have a big season for the 49ers in 2020 despite missing the past two seasons with a torn ACL.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

How the 49ers can Improve Their Run Defense

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers can improve their run defense in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Hackphx

What is Holding up the 49ers George Kittle Contract Extension?

When will the 49ers extend George Kittle and what's the hold up?

Leo Luna

49ers Franchise Tagging George Kittle is a Likely Reality

Why it's likely the 49ers eventually will franchise tag George Kittle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III