Why the 49ers are Looking to Sign Tavon Austin

It’s simple playmaking insurance.

Tavon Austin is a playmaker with a ton of speed, and that’s why Austin was initially selected eighth in the 2013 NFL draft after posting a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. While Austin’s career hasn’t turned out as he had hoped, the playmaking and the speed are there.

While Austin is no guarantee to make the team if or when the signing becomes official, he does have a substantial opportunity because he possesses traits that Kyle Shanahan may want to keep around.

1. Return Specialist

Richie James Jr. has had that job the past two seasons. He ranked 20th out of 24 players with a minimum of 16 kickoff returns. In the Super Bowl, James returned four kickoffs, and he failed to take any of the four past the 20-yard line, plus he muffed a punt that he recovered. As of today, James is on the Non-Football Injury list with a broken wrist. Not good.

2. Deep Threat

Marquise Goodwin no longer is in town, and Travis Benjamin decided to opt out. So the 49ers lack a deep threat that will keep a defense honest. While Austin hasn’t played much the past two seasons, he still put up 21 receptions, 317 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 15.1 yards per reception. Basically, if defenses treat him like a decoy and not a weapon, Shanahan will dial something up to keep the defense honest.

3. Receiving Back

Jerrick McKinnon is assumed to have this role if healthy. Although McKinnon looks great and teammates like Trent Williams are raving about him, this is a game that nothing is guaranteed, and McKinnon knows that out of all people. If the 49ers need him, Austin has experience lining up from the backfield.

It may be obvious the players aren’t the only ones looking for a 2020 revenge tour. Shanahan already added Jordan Reed and is now likely to add Austin as well.

Shanahan is going full mad lab scientist this season with his personnel and I love every second of it.