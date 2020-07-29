Why the 49ers are Wise for Adjusting Raheem Mostert's Contract

On July 8, running back Raheem Mostert demanded that the San Francisco 49ers trade him if they were not going to agree to an adjusted contract.

Mostert's new role on the team was as clear as day. He no longer was just a simple special teamer -- he now is the best running back on the team. All he wanted was his contract to reflect that, and for a few weeks it did not look like the 49ers were going to budge.

That was until Mostert's agent announced on July 27 that the two sides had agreed on a newly adjusted deal. No longer will a trade be demanded nor will there be any sort of fallout from negotiations. The 49ers keep Mostert happy by meeting him halfway since he didn't get the exact pay raise he asked for.

Either way, the 49ers are wise for adjusting Mostert's contract.

It is a sign of a good gesture to him and keeps them consistent with how they treat their players. The 49ers were commended for paying Trent Williams his money up front and giving up their power of franchise tagging him for next season. They operated in good faith to earn Williams' trust since he just departed an organization that didn't have his best interests in mind.

Had the 49ers not done anything for Mostert, they would have sent a poor message to the incumbent players. That when it comes to taking care of their own, the 49ers are slow to respond or don't respond at all. They cannot just do right by newcomers, while ignoring players with tenure.

The Niners deserve a gold star for acknowledging that Mostert needed improved compensation since he is the optimal running back in the offense.

Pundits and fans alike argued that Mostert had no leverage. That he was mere a product of Kyle Shanahan's system. To a certain degree, this argument just may be right. He didn't have much leverage, if any, and he didn't have this much success until 2019.

However, just because there wasn't any leverage doesn't mean that Mostert wasn't right for demanding an adjustment. The fact that the 49ers went through with this proves that they knew his contract was a steal. So the critics who believed Mostert wasn't deserving of some adjustment are now eating crow.

By taking care of Mostert, it sheds a positive light for other players on low-income deals to continue to work towards their own improved adjustment. This is what the 49ers should strive for so that they can continue to get the most out of their players.