Why the 49ers Desperately Needed the Bye Week

Getting away from football for a bit and the facility in Santa Clara could be just what Shanahan needs

The 49ers will not be playing in Week 6.

I know, it is quite sad.

An early Bye Week is usually not ideal for any team, especially now that there are 17 games. A later Bye Week generally is viewed as a massive benefit. But for the 49ers, this actually comes at the most opportune time for them.

The 49ers desperately needed the Bye Week.

Losing three games in a row could have easily snowballed into something much worse for them. The 49ers clearly have a glaring issue going on and it doesn't revolve just around the quarterback situation. Kyle Shanahan himself is in a funk. The fact that a rookie coordinator in DeMeco Ryans is outclassing him ten-fold at his job as a play caller and game planner is embarrassing.

Getting away from football for a bit and the facility in Santa Clara could be just what Shanahan needs. This is the time to hit the mini-reset button. We all have gone through it at our jobs or just life in general where a little escape is what we needed to get us back at an optimal working level. Shanahan, whatever he is doing, can benefit from this.

It is clear that he has been out of whack with his play calling. It isn't solely just execution issues with his players. He is at fault too. There is no rhythm to Shanahan's play calling. Even his game plans don't look right. Perhaps that could be the way he has handled both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance since they both require different styles of offenses.

Whatever it is, Shanahan and even his players surely need this Bye Week to get right.