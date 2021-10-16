    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Why the 49ers Desperately Needed the Bye Week

    Getting away from football for a bit and the facility in Santa Clara could be just what Shanahan needs
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The 49ers will not be playing in Week 6.

    I know, it is quite sad. 

    An early Bye Week is usually not ideal for any team, especially now that there are 17 games. A later Bye Week generally is viewed as a massive benefit. But for the 49ers, this actually comes at the most opportune time for them.

    The 49ers desperately needed the Bye Week.

    Losing three games in a row could have easily snowballed into something much worse for them. The 49ers clearly have a glaring issue going on and it doesn't revolve just around the quarterback situation. Kyle Shanahan himself is in a funk. The fact that a rookie coordinator in DeMeco Ryans is outclassing him ten-fold at his job as a play caller and game planner is embarrassing. 

    Getting away from football for a bit and the facility in Santa Clara could be just what Shanahan needs. This is the time to hit the mini-reset button. We all have gone through it at our jobs or just life in general where a little escape is what we needed to get us back at an optimal working level. Shanahan, whatever he is doing, can benefit from this. 

    It is clear that he has been out of whack with his play calling. It isn't solely just execution issues with his players. He is at fault too. There is no rhythm to Shanahan's play calling. Even his game plans don't look right. Perhaps that could be the way he has handled both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance since they both require different styles of offenses.

    Whatever it is, Shanahan and even his players surely need this Bye Week to get right.

    USATSI_16931243
    News

    Why the 49ers Desperately Needed the Bye Week

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_16565546_168390361_lowres
    News

    State of the 49ers Quarterback Position

    1 hour ago
    My Post - 2021-10-15T125530.324
    News

    The Evolution of the 49ers' Narrative about Brandon Aiyuk

    4 hours ago
    My Post (3)
    News

    Kyle Shanahan is at Fault for Trey Lance's Lack of Readiness

    Oct 14, 2021
    My Post (89)
    News

    How Kyle Shanahan Gave Away the Cardinals Game

    Oct 14, 2021
    My Post (3)
    News

    The Necessary Evolution of Kyle Shanahan from Play Caller to Leader of Men

    Oct 13, 2021
    My Post - 2021-10-13T141053.279
    News

    What is Going On with the 49ers 2021 Draft Class?

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_16911610
    News

    DeMeco Ryans and the Defense is the 49ers Brightest Spot so far

    Oct 13, 2021