Why the 49ers Reportedly are Signing Dion Jordan

Could it be?

Another former first-round pick added to the 49ers defensive line?

On Wednesday morning, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that the 49ers are expected to sign the former third overall pick Dion Jordan.

This comes just a day after Rapoport reported that the team held physicals and visits for both Jordan and former Pro Bowl pass rusher Ziggy Ansah.

But why Jordan? He is someone who could be labeled as a bust considering where he was drafted in 2013 by the Miami Dolphins. As opposed to Ansah, who has had multiple 12-plus-sack seasons under 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Most likely, it came down to what the 49ers medical staff reported back to management on the players' physicals. Ansah has missed 14 games due to injury and Jordan hasn’t missed any games due to injury the past two seasons.

Ansah only managed half a sack more than Jordan in 2019 despite playing 122 more pass-rushing snaps. Quite frankly, Jordan also saw more success rushing the passer last season. Jordan posted a 9.6 quarterback pressure rate last season while Ansah was at a career-low of 7.69.

Jordan will add a versatile attack among the rotational players.

As it sits right now, the expected rotational edge rushers are Ronald Blair, who’s expected to be activated off the PUP list before Week 1, and newly signed Kerry Hyder. Both these players are more of your physical-style edge rushers who aren’t known for speed. Meanwhile, Jordan is a pure speed rusher who also offers a Dee Ford-esque play style.

Blair: 6’4” 270lbs 5.15-40 yard time

Hyder: 6’2” 270lbs 5.10-40 yard time

Jordan: 6’6” 276lbs 4.60-40 yard time

That's a good rotation, as opposed to just Blair and Hyder, who are a redundant pair.

This transaction may not be a blockbuster, but during Jordan's past 24 games, he has recorded 7.5 sacks. In a 16-game span that would equate to 5 sacks. Recording 5 sacks may not sound like a lot, but if your back up is recording 5 sacks, this defense could be an even bigger problem than it was last season.

The 49ers will most likely have to chase down mobile quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes in order to reach a 6th Lombardi.

Well, they just signed a low-risk, high-reward pass rusher to help round out that defensive line and keep everyone fresh for all four quarters.