Why the 49ers Will Contain Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson has been effective all season, but the San Francisco 49ers will contain him.

Facing the Falcons isn't the most threatening.

Looking at their roster, they don't have much star talent on both sides.

However, there is one player of massive interest that the 49ers defensively will need to key in on. That player is WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson. The 49ers will not want to fall asleep on this dynamic player. Patterson has practically been the entire Falcons offense this season.

“Cordarrelle, he's a really good player and he's their top playmaker," said DeMeco Ryans. "They find as many ways as possible to get him the ball, whether he's at running back, receiver, it really doesn't matter. He lines up all over the place and he's definitely made some big time plays for them. I like his style. He's a physical runner. He's not just a wide receiver playing running back, he is a true running back. He plays behind his pads and he's been doing a really nice job for them all year.”

Patterson will be a handful for the 49ers. They will have to account for every type of way that he can attack them. But just like Joe Mixon last week with the Bengals, the 49ers can stonewall him.

The 49ers will contain Cordarrelle Patterson.

There will be nothing surprising out of Patterson that the 49ers haven't already seen with Deebo Samuel. Patterson is a sweet player, but he isn't Samuel. And the Falcons aren't the same caliber of creative offense at getting Patterson the ball as the 49ers are with Samuel. The 49ers won't get psyched out much with him. Just follow him along the formation. No one else on the Falcons offense is worth mentioning.

Sure, Kyle Pitts can be lethal, but just like with Ja'Marr Chase last week, the real threat is Patterson. Stopping him will make keying in on Pitts much easier. The 49ers defense has done an excellent job of bottling up impressive runners this season.

Patterson will be no different come Sunday.