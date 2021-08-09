Will Brandon Aiyuk Have Over or Under 875.5 Receiving Yards?

Brandon Aiyuk is having himself a stellar training camp.

Entering Year 2 of his NFL career, Aiyuk has enormous expectations in the 49ers offense.

One of those expectations involves his receiving yards. Aiyuk has shown to be a superb star wide receiver. The way for him to be regarded as such is to start racking up some serious yardage. DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under for Aiyuk at 875.5 receiving yards. That number is a relatively high bar for him to hit, especially given the questionable quarterback situation. Last season, Aiyuk tallied 748 yards, so he will need to up the ante a bit here.

Will Aiyuk have over or under 875.5 receiving yards in 2021?

1,000 percent.

Without a doubt, this is a no-brainer to choose the over. Regardless of who the quarterback is between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Aiyuk has the ability to adapt to any passer. The fact that he did it last year in his rookie season with the musical chairs of backup quarterbacks is a testament to that.

2021 is going to be a magnificent year for Aiyuk. He is already lightning it up in training camp and is poised to carry that momentum going into the regular season. In fact, it would not surprise me to see him eclipse the 1,000 yard mark, which will be the first by a 49ers receiver since Anquan Boldin. He definitely has the talent and the offensive setup to do it.

The only reason for skepticism on 1,000 yards, or even 875.5 yards in general, is how run dependent the 49ers will be. This is still a run-first offense, especially if Lance is the starter. He will be utilized in a ton of read-option plays or dialed up quarterback keepers. Still, everything seems primed for Aiyuk to take flight in 2021.

Do you think he will go over or under 875.5 receiving yards?