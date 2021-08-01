Will Nick Bosa Have Over or Under 9.5 Sacks in 2021?

Expectations in 2021 are high for Nick Bosa.

Despite coming off of a torn ACL, the eyes that will be locked in on how he performs are massive. A lot of that stems from the expectations that were set on him last year.

Obviously, Bosa did not get a chance to make his mark in 2020, but 2021 is his time to do so. It is just that now he is going to have more hurdles as he rounds back into form again following his injury. When it comes to sacks, it is tough to imagine that anything less than 10 is acceptable. That is why DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under at 9.5 sacks for Bosa. On one hand, he needs to hit the over and can because of his talent and expectations. The other is that he could require time to get back into dominant form again.

So will Bosa have over or under 9.5 sacks in 2021?

Over is the only answer here.

Even if Bosa starts the season slow, which is what I believe will happen, he still can turn it up in the second half of the season and go on a tear. Plus, the 49ers will need him to explode this season. He is their best pass rusher on the team. Anything less than 10 sacks is unacceptable. And while that may not be fair since he is coming off of a significant injury, it doesn't change the loaded plate that is in front of him.

After the first week of training camp, Bosa has looked pretty solid from the sounds of media who have been there. That is already a great start to his season that he can handle the workload right now as he eases his way back in. He is going to need to be ready as soon as possible because offenses are surely going to chip and double-team him. They could care less if he is returning from a torn ACL. Bosa is still going to command the respect until he proves he isn't a consistent threat.

Would you take the over on 9.5 sacks as well?