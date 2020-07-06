All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Will Richie James Jr. Make the 49ers Final Roster Cut?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Making the 49ers final roster cut is going to be an uphill climb for Richie James Jr.

With all of the players who have been added and are returning at the wide-receiver position, it makes it extremely difficult for him. The fact that he hasn't shown any value on offense makes him expendable. 

I would even add that he possibly made Kyle Shanahan's shortlist of players in the doghouse. James was shaky for the entire Super Bowl and never broke through during that game. Seeing that had to have irked Shanahan. If there is anything Shanahan gets annoyed with, it is errors like James' muffed punt early in the game.

So to answer the ultimate question: No, James will not make the 49ers final roster.

He's a dime-a-dozen player. He holds very little, if any value at all. If James couldn't impress Shanahan last season with his limited snaps on offense, why on Earth would he be able to in 2020 now that the receiver position has plenty of players to get looked at?

The odds are just completely stacked against James. In a way, he was never really granted a fair shot in the offense. I always believed he was one of the better route-runners that the 49ers had at their disposal. Just look at how patient and clean he his on this release to give him six against the Buccaneers. 

Prior to the acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders mid-season, I was advocating for James to receiver more snaps on offense. 

Alas, Shanahan completely ignored James and opted to keep his hopes up for his beloved Dante Pettis. There definitely is some talent that needs to get tapped into with James. It just won't be with the 49ers. They simply have too many players that they have to see in their offense before ever even thinking of James. 

And as much as I believe James has untapped potential, the 49ers are better off rolling out their rookies and returning injured players from last year.

So if James is gone, who will take over punt returning duties? 

The 49ers could implement Pettis back there again. It would give Shanahan a reason to keep him on the roster. I suspect he will be at odds about cutting him after coming off a blunder of a season. Trent Taylor could even see work there. Punt returner isn't a tough position to fill, which is why James' future with the 49ers is bleak.

Aside from returning punts, the only other facet of James' game to defend is his role in practice. He did prove useful during practice as part of the scout team . Thanks to his speed, the 49ers can get a sense of how to defend speedy teams like when they were preparing for the Ravens. James acted as the Lamar Jackson on scout team.

Still, as much as that is an overlooked part, the 49ers are not going to keep James because he helps them in scout team. Barring a need for depth due to the coronavirus, any chance for James sticking with the 49ers will come to an end this year.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Niner4life41
Niner4life41

It’s strange why Kyle didn’t utilize James more in the offense. When he got his name called last year all he did was produce. 6 catches for 165 yards only on 10 targets? That’s 27.5 yards per catch! Something isn’t right. Maybe Kyle didn’t like the way he blocks as a receiver,
Or maybe he just had a special favorite in Bourne and didn’t want to try anyone else at WR3 down the stretch. If James is released I can see him carving out a role somewhere else. As for punt returns, Pettis will have his chance to shine now that James is injured. Let’s see how it plays out.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The 49ers must Do Right by Raheem Mostert

Running back Raheem Mostert wants a raise. If the 49ers don't give him one, he could hold out or request a trade.

Grant Cohn

by

Dave15

49ers Sign Cornerback Jamar Taylor

The 49ers signed cornerback Jamar Taylor and waived cornerback Teez Tabor.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

Why Quarterback Committees could become the NFL's Next Trend

Here's why quarterback committees could be the next trend in the NFL, and why the 49ers could join the trend by trading Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

Grading Kyle Shanahan's Tenure with the 49ers

Here's why head coach Kyle Shanahan deserves an "A" grade for his work since joining the 49ers.

Nicholas Cothrel

Fantasy Football: Should Kendrick Bourne be on Your Draft Board?

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne's knack for scoring in the red zone can validate being targeted in fantasy football.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Here's why the 49ers signed Arik Armstead instead of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn

by

bnez22

Meet the Rookies: Exclusive Interview with Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith has not had your traditional path to the NFL…. he didn’t play high school football until his senior year!

Nick_Newman

by

bbruneauca

Do the 49ers Need to Extend Kendrick Bourne?

The 49ers need wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for 2020, but don't need to extend him long term.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

2020 Could be Last Time 49ers Defense is Elite

The 49ers defense could regress in 2020 if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh leaves to become a head coach.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

adam7456

What Cam Newton Signing with the Patriots means for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers

By signing Cam Newton to a one-year contract, the Patriots have left the door open to trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55