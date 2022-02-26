Will the 49ers Target Marlon Mack in Free Agency?

The 49ers had a bit of interest in Marlon Mack back during the trade deadline, so they could tap his shoulder again in free agency.

One free agent could already be on the minds of the 49ers.

That player is Colts running back Marlon Mack. Back during the regular season near the trade deadline, the 49ers had conducted their due diligence on Mack as general manager John Lynch admitted post-deadline.

So at least, there was enough interest to tap the Colts on the shoulder. If they were interested with Mack via trade, then they will surely maintain that interest when they don’t have to part ways with any draft picks for him in free agency.

So will the 49ers target Mack in free agency?

I think there’s a legitimate chance.

If there is anything 2022 revealed about the running back position, it is that it’s a fragile position. Raheem Mostert went down for the season, Elijah Mitchell missed time and so did Trey Sermon, and Jeff Wilson missed most of the year. Even when the depth looks good for the 49ers, they cannot chalk it up as a lock. At one stretch during the season, they had the running back position put together with duct tape. It got that low for them.

Bringing in Mack, who really shouldn’t cost much, is definitely on the table. Even if Mostert and/or Wilson is back, running back still needs to be reinforced. Mack can provide some adequate depth there. He's a skillful enough player that would be a solid pickup to the running back room of the 49ers.

It’s just a matter on if he wants to be buried on the depth chart as that’s mainly the reason why he wanted to be traded from the Colts. He went from a stable player in their offense to being phased out due to the stardom of Jonathan Taylor. It wasn't that he was a bad player, he just became the forgotten child on the Colts and I can't blame the Colts for it. Taylor is a monster.

Now, injuries did play a part in Mack becoming forgotten. When he missed the 2020 season due to torn Achilles, it allowed Taylor to maximize his opportunity to steal the starting role. And I wouldn't rule out if his injury leveled off his performance a bit. Before his injury, Mack ran for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. He knows how to run the rock.

Signing Mack isn't a critical transaction, but it wouldn't hurt to bring him if he finds it suitable to remain as a backup.