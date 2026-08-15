5 Biggest Preseason Questions That Still Need Answers
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers have played one preseason game, what are some of the biggest questions still emerging on the roster?
5 biggest questions San Francisco 49ers must answer in preseason
Starting Left guard
This is clearly the most wide open spot on the starting lineup right now. Connor Colby took the first couple of weeks with the first team at training camp but right now he is spending most of his time at right guard. Robert Jones is getting the work now, but the sense is that rookie Carver Willls will get a week or so to make a case for starting as well.
This position battle appears to be going down to the final week of the offseason.
Backup Center
Do not look now, but the backup center job just got very interesting. Brett Toth was expected to run away with it. However, he has been injured and there are some rumors he could get a shot at left guard as well. So, Drake Nugent was listed as the backup center on the depth chart, and it was Nugent out there getting work early in the preseason.
Toth still has time to earn the role back, but nothing is locked down for him.
Edges pushing for a job
Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams and Romello Height are locks to make the team. However, no one else is making a strong push, yet. Keion White has been banged up, and while Sam Okuayinonnu has his role, there are questions of how he will fit in the Raheem Morris defense. Ogbo Okoronkwo is a clear fit with Morris and has experience with him. However, they just signed him in training camp. Who is going to step up and be the fourth edge rusher?
Nick Martin role
Early reports out of training camp were that Martin was pushing for the third linebacker role. However, in the preseason, he was more like the fifth or sixth name in line. What type of role does he have and does the third-round pick from 2025 end up on the roster bubble?
Nate Hobbs
Hobbs was a signing who was expected to push to get on the field. However, he has hardly seen the field, and Kyle Shanahan noted he expects Hobbs to miss a couple of weeks. Will Hobbs end up cut or on some sort of injury list before the season?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley