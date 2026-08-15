5 Biggest Preseason Questions That Still Need Answers

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have played one preseason game, what are some of the biggest questions still emerging on the roster?

5 biggest questions San Francisco 49ers must answer in preseason

Starting Left guard

This is clearly the most wide open spot on the starting lineup right now. Connor Colby took the first couple of weeks with the first team at training camp but right now he is spending most of his time at right guard. Robert Jones is getting the work now, but the sense is that rookie Carver Willls will get a week or so to make a case for starting as well.

This position battle appears to be going down to the final week of the offseason.

Backup Center

Do not look now, but the backup center job just got very interesting. Brett Toth was expected to run away with it. However, he has been injured and there are some rumors he could get a shot at left guard as well. So, Drake Nugent was listed as the backup center on the depth chart, and it was Nugent out there getting work early in the preseason.

Toth still has time to earn the role back, but nothing is locked down for him.

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Edges pushing for a job

Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams and Romello Height are locks to make the team. However, no one else is making a strong push, yet. Keion White has been banged up, and while Sam Okuayinonnu has his role, there are questions of how he will fit in the Raheem Morris defense. Ogbo Okoronkwo is a clear fit with Morris and has experience with him. However, they just signed him in training camp. Who is going to step up and be the fourth edge rusher?

Nick Martin role

Early reports out of training camp were that Martin was pushing for the third linebacker role. However, in the preseason, he was more like the fifth or sixth name in line. What type of role does he have and does the third-round pick from 2025 end up on the roster bubble?

Nate Hobbs

Hobbs was a signing who was expected to push to get on the field. However, he has hardly seen the field, and Kyle Shanahan noted he expects Hobbs to miss a couple of weeks. Will Hobbs end up cut or on some sort of injury list before the season?