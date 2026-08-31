8 Biggest Takeaways from the 49ers' Initial 53-Man Roster Cuts

Now that the San Francisco 49ers initial 53 man roster is set, what are the biggest takeaways?

San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster is set

Kurtis Rourke Made the Roster

When Rourke played in the preseason it felt clear he would make the team. When he hurt his ribs, the question was whether he would make the roster or head to the IR. He appears to be healthy enough to practice soon, as he made the roster.

They Traded for Jarrett Patterson

The answer to Brett Toth against Drake Nugent ended up being none of the above. They traded for Jarrett Patterson of the Houston Texans, who will slide into the backup center role.

Austen Pleasants did not make the roster

Pleasants had started at left tackle throughout the preseason. He also started for the 49ers in Week 18 of last season. However, his performance in both situations ended up making the team decide to release him. His release signals the team believes Vederian Lowe will be healthy to start the season.

Robert Jones did not make the roster

To be fair, the 49ers could simple re-sign Jones to the practice squad, call him up in Week 1, and still start him. However, the release more than likely signals the team was not happy with his progress.

James Thompson Jr Made the Roster

The debate was whether the 49ers would keep a fifth lineman, and if they did, who would they keep. They kept a fifth behind Osa Odighizuwa, Alfred Collins, CJ West and Gracen Halton. It ended up being Thompson, and not Sebastian Valdez who was firmly in the mix to win a spot as well.

All Seven Linebackers Made Roster

The team had a debate of how many linebackers to keep on the roster. Luke Gifford and Garrett Wallow were the veteran depth pieces. Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin and Jaden Dugger were the young pieces with potential. Then, there is Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw as the two starters. There was a chance one would not make it, but they all did.

All Seven Cornerbacks Made Roster

The odds of six making it were high. Siran Neal as a special teams ace and Nate Hobbs as an injured veteran were the biggest questions and both made it.

They Will Make More Moves

The team did not keep a punter or a long snapper. They might have waived both with the intention or re-signing them. They also could have waived both with the thought of upgrading. Either way, this is not close to their final roster.