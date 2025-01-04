SI

Aaron Rodgers Fined for Late Hit Penalty in Jets' Blowout Loss to Bills

The 41-year-old will be writing a hefty check to the league.

Mike Kadlick

Rodgers can't seem to get out of his own way this year.
Rodgers can't seem to get out of his own way this year. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers's late hit out of bounds on Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford last Sunday has become costly—literally.

As pointed out by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Rodgers has been fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness on the play.

After throwing his second interception of the day in Sunday's loss, the 41-year-old quarterback ran down the Buffalo defender and as he stepped out of bounds, gave him a light shove—which drew a penalty.

Here's a look at the play:

Rodgers went on to laugh about being flagged for the hit.

The Jets, at 4–12 on the 2024 season, welcome the Dolphins to New York this Sunday for their season finale. After that? Change is coming. They've already interviewed Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel for their vacant head coaching job, and also plan to speak with Rex Ryan about the position early next week.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL