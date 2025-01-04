Aaron Rodgers Fined for Late Hit Penalty in Jets' Blowout Loss to Bills
Aaron Rodgers's late hit out of bounds on Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford last Sunday has become costly—literally.
As pointed out by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Rodgers has been fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness on the play.
After throwing his second interception of the day in Sunday's loss, the 41-year-old quarterback ran down the Buffalo defender and as he stepped out of bounds, gave him a light shove—which drew a penalty.
Here's a look at the play:
Rodgers went on to laugh about being flagged for the hit.
The Jets, at 4–12 on the 2024 season, welcome the Dolphins to New York this Sunday for their season finale. After that? Change is coming. They've already interviewed Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel for their vacant head coaching job, and also plan to speak with Rex Ryan about the position early next week.