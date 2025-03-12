Pat McAfee Says He’s in the Dark About Aaron Rodgers Amid Steelers Rumors
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only one who's been acquainted with darkness lately.
Apparently, Rodgers's longtime buddy Pat McAfee has been kept in the dark about the veteran quarterback's playing future this offseason. On Wednesday, the ESPN analyst retweeted a video of something Rodgers said about Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin years ago, causing fans to wonder if McAfee had the inside scoop on where Rodgers will land in free agency.
McAfee addressed those rumors shortly after, claiming he didn't know anything about where Rodgers wanted to play—or if he still wants to play—in 2025.
"All of Pittsburgh basically was like, 'Oh, I know [Rodgers] is going to Pittsburgh,'" McAfee said on his eponymous show. "Once again, I just retweeted that so that people know the guy loves the city, like if he was to go to Pittsburgh... That's not me saying I know s---. I do not know anything.
"You could text him and call him. But what if he doesn't answer? Like for five days or something? Which maybe has been happening. Before we go live, cold Facetime, 'Come on come on come on come on'... Give us something. No answer. Then you get a text back like, 'Hey, everything's going good' or whatever."
It seems like McAfee and Rodgers have indeed stayed in touch recently, though the 41-year-old is choosing to stay mum on his NFL future.
Rodgers is reportedly set to be released by the New York Jets after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday as a designated post-June 1 cut. His top rumored landing spots in free agency are the Steelers and the New York Giants as well as the Minnesota Vikings, should he want to complete the Brett Favre career arc.