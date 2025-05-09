Abdul Carter Finally Makes Giants Jersey Number Decision
Abdul Carter will wear No. 51 with the New York Giants. The team announced the numbers that rookies would wear on Friday morning, ending the speculation that Carter, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, would wear the retired No. 56 of Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor.
Carter wore No. 11 at Penn State, but after he was drafted by the Giants he said "No. 56 sound real good." People were not impressed.
How Carter landed on No. 51 is a mystery to this point, but NFL Network's Kyle Brandt made a strong case for No. 51 on Good Morning Football earlier this week.
Brandt wrote 56 and 11 on a small whiteboard and then erased the six and the one. By taking one number each from Taylor's retired No. 56 and the legendary Penn State and "Linebacker U" No. 11 he was left with No. 51, which Carter actually landed on.
Carter was not the only rookie to consider a retired number heading into training camp. Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of the Tennessee Titans, received the blessing of Warren Moon to wear his retired No. 1 jersey.