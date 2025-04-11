Abdul Carter’s Latest Social Media Post Has Giants Fans Thinking They’ve Landed Their Next Star
Penn State’s Abdul Carter is in New York this week, visiting with the Giants ahead of the NFL draft. The consensus top-five pick went to dinner with team brass on Thursday night before his formal 30 visit at the team’s headquarters on Friday.
While walking the halls of the East Rutherford, N.J. facility, Carter found a photo of Giants legend Lawrence Taylor outside of a meeting room. He posted a photo of the poster to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, seemingly foreshadowing a potential future in blue and white.
Here’s a look:
Taylor, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, was an eight-time first-team All-Pro, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and tallied a career 132.5 sacks over 12 seasons. He was also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and won the NFL MVP award in 1986.
Carter appears to be setting a high bar for himself, and Giants fans were hyped at the prospect of potentially landing the impressive defender.
While anything can happen on draft night, a path has definitely opened up for Carter to wind up in New York with the No. 3 pick. The Tennessee Titans are largely expected to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1, and buzz has been growing between the Cleveland Browns and Colorado dual-threat star Travis Hunter. Should the draft play out that way, Carter would be there at No. 3, and would be considered by most measures the best player available, which is exactly what the Giants say they are looking for.
SI.com's top-ranked edge rusher, Carter shined during his final season at Penn State, tallying 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, 68 tackles, and four passes defensed. A unanimous All-American and the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, he's set to hear his name called in round one of the 2025 NFL draft, coming up on April 24.