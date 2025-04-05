SI

NFL World Convinced Titans Showed Their Hand for No. 1 Pick Plans After Latest Move

The Titans are set to pick first in the 2025 NFL draft.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to throw a pass during Pro Day.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to throw a pass during Pro Day. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 spot in the NFL draft this month, and all eyes are on them to see who they select when the time comes.

The Titans attended Colorado's Pro Day on Saturday to watch a couple stars, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Titans are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, so Sanders has been on their radar.

However, the Titans decided after talking to Sanders and his team following the Pro Day to cancel Sanders's private workout with them, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. The Titans described Sanders's Pro Day performance as "very impressive," though.

But, fans and analysts alike are assuming the Titans' decision to cancel the private workout means they've made up their mind about the No. 1 pick—and that choice is projected to be Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top selection.

The Titans did hold a private workout with Ward after they witnessed his Miami Pro Day at the end of March. Ward was already projected to be the No. 1 pick, but the Titans canceling Sanders's workout seems to be another sign pointing to Ward becoming a Titan.

We'll see who the Titans select No. 1 overall on Thursday, April 24. Some of the other teams with top draft picks also need a quarterback on their roster, including the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

