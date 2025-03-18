NFL Insider Says Aaron Rodgers Could Wait Up to NFL Draft to Pick a Team
Will history repeat itself when it comes to Aaron Rodgers choosing when to sign with an NFL team this offseason?
When Rodgers was acquired by the New York Jets in 2023, the decision was made the day before the NFL draft. Now, as a free agent, Rodgers may wait to make his decision around the time the NFL draft starts next month.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport argued that there's no real deadline for Rodgers to decide where he ends up, which right now is between the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. All NFL fans, especially fans of these three teams, are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to hear Rodgers's decision.
"I don't get the sense he's in a hurry at all, I really don't. There's no deadline for him to be," Rapoport said on Monday's The Insiders. "He doesn't have to decide by any time. He sort of controls this thing, there's no actual deadline. If you're the Giants or the Vikings or the Steelers or whoever ends up signing Rodgers, if it's anyone, then you'd like it now. But, the next point is do you draft someone? That's a month or so away. All of us would kind of like this done sooner rather than later. ...
"Could it go all the way to the draft like it did two years ago?"
We'll see where Rodgers ends up this offseason, whenever that may be. But, for now, the three teams named above have to wait patiently and keep other quarterbacks on standby as they wait to hear the veteran quarterback's decision.