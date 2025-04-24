Adam Schefter Details Giants' Decision With No. 3 Pick Between Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter
At the beginning of the NFL offseason, the New York Giants appeared to be the front-runner to draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
As the months went on, though, the Giants signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to deals. These signings lessened Sanders's chance of landing in New York, but it wasn't out of the question yet.
But, in the past week or so, Sanders has been connected more with the No. 21 pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers—he's even hinted at going there. Some NFL insiders, including Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, don't even see Sanders being drafted in the first round on Thursday night.
Is there still a possibility that Sanders could be selected by the Giants at this point? ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday what he's been hearing from New York before the draft.
"I think that they feel like they have amply addressed the quarterback position," Schefter said. "They are looking for a quarterback, but they don't feel like they want to force the issue tonight. So, you know what I can infer from that? Shedeur Sanders is not going No. 3."
It's appearing likely that instead, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter could be drafted by the Giants with the No. 3 pick on Thursday night. He's shown up as a heavy favorite for New York ever since he held meetings with coach Brian Daboll and the organization.
Schefter emphasized that the Giants will be choosing their pick based on the best available option out there at the time after the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns make their selections with the top two picks.