Latest Giants Meeting Points to Abdul Carter Being No. 3 Draft Pick
Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has been making strong cases for himself to be one of the top three picks in this month's NFL Draft for a few months now. At this point, though, signs are pointing to him being the No. 3 pick by the New York Giants.
Giants coach Brian Daboll met with Carter for breakfast on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Carter also has a scheduled meeting with the Giants on Thursday. With these meetings happening this week, it's becoming more and more likely that Carter will be a Giant this fall.
Carter has previously made a case for himself to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, but it's probable that the Titans will draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward at this point. Carter was even considered the top option for the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 for a while, but the Giants have made more moves in terms of selecting the Penn State standout.
It's important to note that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been seen as a top choice for the Giants for a couple months. But, there was a question if the Giants would still draft a quarterback in the first round after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in March.
Nothing is set in stone for the Giants at No. 3, of course, but don't be surprised if Carter's name is called when New York is up.