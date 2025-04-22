Shedeur Sanders Dropped His Biggest Hint Yet About Where He’ll Land in NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders was originally projected to be selected by one of the top teams in the NFL draft on Thursday night, but there's recently been talk of the Colorado quarterback sliding down to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 21.
And, Sanders has been feeding into that speculation.
In an episode of The Rush with Maxx Crosby that dropped on Tuesday, Sanders was asked to name his "Mount Rushmore" of NFL quarterback-receiver duos. He of course named Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, along with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The last one? Possibly himself on the Steelers.
"Whoever gonna be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens," Sanders said with a smile on his face. "Whoever that is.”
Whether Sanders has some inside information, or if he’s just having a bit of fun in the pre-draft media circus, we won’t know for sure until Thursday night.
Coach Mike Tomlin spoke on Tuesday about Sanders's visit with the Steelers, expressing that it a "very normal and a very productive" meeting with the prospective quarterback. Sanders previously raved about his visit with the team, saying that he really enjoyed connecting with the coaches.
The main hold up in regards to the Steelers drafting Sanders is the fact that the team is still waiting to hear what Aaron Rodgers decides to do for the 2025 season. The Steelers appear to be the frontrunner to sign the veteran quarterback if he doesn't retire, but thus far, Rodgers has kept teams in limbo with regard to his future plans. Amidst the lack of information from the veteran quarterback, the Steelers have made it clear that Rodgers's decision won't impact their draft plan.
Sanders would also, of course, have to not be selected by any teams above the Steelers on Thursday night if he is to start his NFL career in Pittsburgh. He's been linked to New York Giants who select at No. 3, the New York Jets at No. 7 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 thus far.