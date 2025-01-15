Cowboys Set to Interview Former Jets Coach Robert Saleh for Head-Coaching Job
The Dallas Cowboys have requested an interview with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
This is the first known formal interview request for Dallas, aside with team owner Jerry Jones speaking to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
Saleh was fired by the Jets in October after the team's 2–3 start to the season. He went 20–36 in three-plus seasons in New York.
The Cowboys are moving quickly with their coaching search, but some of the hottest coaching candidates this cycle, like Detroit's Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, cannot be interviewed until the bye week before the Super Bowl. That's weeks away, and has put the Cowboys behind the 8-ball with those candidates involved in the playoffs thanks to the time it took to make a decision on Mike McCarthy.
Where the Cowboys search goes from here is anybody's guess, but Saleh's coaching resume should be taken with a grain of salt after dealing with the organizational chaos present with the Jets. He's been a good coordinator in the NFL and showed glimpses of what he could be as a head coach.