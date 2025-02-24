A.J. Brown Gets Extremely Candid on Relationship With Jalen Hurts After Super Bowl Win
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have formed one of the most prolific duos in the NFL since Brown arrived in Philadelphia, but the Eagles quarterback-receiver tandem has not been without its fair share of friction.
The duo sparked talk of tension when Hurts and Brown appeared to be having a tense exchange on the sideline during an Eagles' win over the Vikings in 2023. These discussions resurfaced after Brown bluntly said the Eagles offense needs to improve on "passing" in December.
Eagles defender Brandon Graham only heightened the issue when he said "things have changed" between Hurts and Brown in the following days. "I don't know the whole story, but I know that 1 (Hurts) is trying. 11 (Brown) could be a little better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed," Graham said on SportsRadio WIP. "And I understand that because life happens. But (on) the business side, we got to make sure we don't let the personal get in the way of the business.
Graham did apologize and attempt to walk back his statements. Ultimately, Hurts and Brown quieted the speculation when they connected on a touchdown and celebrated together the following week. Tensions largely subsided, and the two went on to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl.
A few weeks after that Super Bowl victory, Brown got candid on his relationship with Hurts, calling it "normal" for them to occasionally bump heads.
"I'd be sitting up here lying telling you we never had any issues," Brown said on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. "We're two alphas who want to be the best, and demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. Some reports are true, some reports aren't. But me and him are good man. We just wanna be great. We push each other, and sometimes we bump heads, but that's normal. And don't nobody sweat it."
Brown continued. "It's normal, but with the history of this team, with [Donovan] McNabb and [Terrell Owens], everything is magnified times ten, but that's not the case."