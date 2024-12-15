Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Sent Clear Message to Critics With Their Joyous TD Celebration
The relationship between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown appears to be in a good place.
After Hurts and Brown's Philadelphia Eagles teammate Brandon Graham claimed the two were in a feud earlier in the week, things have been a bit rocky. Graham walked those comments back and apologized for them later in the week, while Hurts and Brown told their teammates they were all good. Those were positive developments, but we hadn't seen the quarterback-receiver duo on the field together since the story broke.
Now we have, and all seems well.
The Eagles were tied 3-3 with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and faced second-and-goal at the 5-yard line late in the first quarter. Hurts dropped back and found Brown in the end zone for a touchdown.
After that connection, the pair did a choreographed celebration to show all was good between them.
Looks like everything is sunny in Philadelphia.
The Eagles enter this week 11-2 and have won nine consecutive games. They don't need distractions at this point in the season.