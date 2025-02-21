A.J. Brown Insists Eagles' Offense 'Has to Change' to Defend Super Bowl Title
The Philadelphia Eagles just won Super Bowl LIX, but receiver A.J. Brown thinks the team will need to "change" and "evolve" their offense in order to continue competing at their level.
Brown thinks other NFL teams are going to focus on beating them in 2025 as the reigning Super Bowl champions, so they need to be prepared.
"It has to change; it has to evolve," Brown said on NFL Network's The Insiders. "I don't know what wrinkles would look like, but we have to find ways to get better, you know? It's a lot of fame out there on us—we just won—and guys are gonna be coming at us. We're not the hunting anymore, we're the hunted, and we have to get better."
The team promoting Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore took the New Orleans Saints head coaching job was the first step. And, Brown thinks this was the right choice since he already knows the Eagles' offense.
"For our fans, they need to understand everything has to change," Brown said. "I know we just won, but it has to change. We have to get better, and we have to do things different. But I truly feel like it's a great hire; he already has been involved in almost everything. Him [Patullo], Kellen [Moore] and Nick [Sirianni] basically called the plays already.
"So, it's a great hire and he's already familiar with us. We have a great relationship, and he knows what we need to work on because he's been there, and he's been there for a while, and like I said, he's already been a part of all the situations and the conversations and everything. So, I think it's a great hire."
The Eagles' offense was a big topic of conversation during the 2024 season, especially after Brown specifically brought to light how he was frustrated with the pass game. Rumors of Brown's relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts swirled as some indicated it wasn't the best (teammate Brandon Graham even added to this.) Both Brown and Hurts cleared the air late in the season.
Still, Brown produced his lowest numbers in his three seasons in Philadelphia. He caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He caught an additional 12 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.