Amon-Ra St. Brown Couldn’t Believe What Ben Johnson, Bears Have Done in Free Agency
NFL free agency got off to a fast start on Monday, with lots of teams making lots of moves in hopes of being winners in the upcoming season.
The Chicago Bears have been one of those teams making big changes as they're looking to turn things around under new head coach Ben Johnson. They've added key offensive linemen in Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, and Jonah Jackson and added to their defense with Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has noticed what the Bears have been doing, saying on his podcast that it looks like they have all the money in the world to make moves.
"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f------ money. This sh-- is crazy," St. Brown said. "They’re just signing new s--- for like $40 million dollars."
Johnson, of course, was the Lions' offensive coordinator before being hired by the Bears in January. St. Brown credited him for being so active in free agency.
"They have unlimited money. What the f--- is this?" St. Brown said. "Ben is making moves left and right."
The Lions have made moves, too, but it's clear that their NFC North rivals are intent on ditching their losing ways in 2025.