SI

Amon-Ra St. Brown Couldn’t Believe What Ben Johnson, Bears Have Done in Free Agency

Andy Nesbitt

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared his thoughts on the Bears' free agency moves.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared his thoughts on the Bears' free agency moves. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL free agency got off to a fast start on Monday, with lots of teams making lots of moves in hopes of being winners in the upcoming season.

The Chicago Bears have been one of those teams making big changes as they're looking to turn things around under new head coach Ben Johnson. They've added key offensive linemen in Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, and Jonah Jackson and added to their defense with Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has noticed what the Bears have been doing, saying on his podcast that it looks like they have all the money in the world to make moves.

"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f------ money. This sh-- is crazy," St. Brown said. "They’re just signing new s--- for like $40 million dollars."

Johnson, of course, was the Lions' offensive coordinator before being hired by the Bears in January. St. Brown credited him for being so active in free agency.

"They have unlimited money. What the f--- is this?" St. Brown said. "Ben is making moves left and right."

The Lions have made moves, too, but it's clear that their NFC North rivals are intent on ditching their losing ways in 2025.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL