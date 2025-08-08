SI

New Camera Angle Shows Anthony Richardson's Gruesome Finger Injury

Mike Kadlick

Anthony Richardson left Thursday's game with a finger injury.
Anthony Richardson left Thursday's game with a finger injury. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Quarterback Anthony Richardson left the Colts' preseason game against the Ravens on Thursday night after being taken to the ground hard by an unblocked David Ojabo. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest with what the team described as a finger injury.

While not immediately available on the NFL Network broadcast, an alternative angle has since surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). If you want to check it out, click here—but be warned, it's pretty gruesome.

I think Indy can officially rule it a pinky finger injury.

It's a brutal blow for Richardson, who—at age 23—has already dealt with a plethora of injuries to begin his young NFL career. Any missed time will put him behind the eight-ball in his competition against Daniel Jones for the Colts' starting quarterback job.

Jones finished the contest 10 of 21 passing while leading the offense on two field goal drives. The Colts lost to the Ravens 24–16.

