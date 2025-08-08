How Daniel Jones's Performance in Preseason Debut Impacts Colts QB Competition
The Colts quarterback competition may have gotten more complicated during the team's first preseason game on Thursday night as incumbent starter Anthony Richardson was injured on the team's second drive of the game. Daniel Jones came in to replace Richardson and did not steal the job.
Richardson, who came into the game as a heavy favorite to win the starting job, was injured on a sack on the seventh offensive play of the game for Indianapolis. He was quickly ruled out with a finger injury. Replay showed his pinky bending in an unnatural direction.
Jones then came in for one play before the team punted. Indianapolis punted again on Jones' first full possession at quarterback with the drive ending after he took a sack. Jones ended up leading the team on two field goal drives and finished with 144 yards passing on 10 of 21 attempts.
He did manage one highlight, which unsurprisingly took place when he was on the move.
He also had an underthrow on a deep pass from the pocket.
Richardson called the quarterback competition a "me vs. me thing" this week and this injury may prove him right. Injuries have been an issue for Richardson throughout his young career and he's started just 11 games in his first two seasons combined. He even entered minicamp dealing with an injury this year.
Even if the pinky can be easily put back in place and it's not serious, you would assume Indianapolis would want Richardson to take it easy the rest of the preseason. So now Jones might be the one competing against himself for the starting job. Jones was basically doing the same thing in New York the last few years and ended up getting released by the Giants in the middle of last season.
For now Jones and the rest of Indianapolis will have to wait for news about Richardson's latest injury.