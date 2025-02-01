Baker Mayfield Cracks Joke About Liam Coen Leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars new head coach in unorthodox fashion last week. Coen originally had agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers to become the league's highest-paid offensive coordinator and withdrew from consideration for the Jaguars position, but ended up interviewing with the Jaguars again and deciding to become their next head coach.
The Buccaneers were unable to contact Coen for much of the day that he was interviewing with the Jaguars again.
The unusual fashion in which Coen departed left many of his Buccaneers players to discover the news through the internet or social media. Wide receiver Mike Evans found out Coen was leaving because a commenter on his Instagram page thought he was making a cryptic post in the wake of the news.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who recorded the best year of his career under Coen in 2024, joked that he left Coen "on read" before Face-timing their now former coordinator.
"I left him on read for a little bit, just like he left me on read," Mayfield said Saturday ahead of the Pro Bowl. "I made him beg. It was good. I know people are going to be upset about it, but for him, Ashley, and their kids, you can't argue with that decision. I can't be mad at that. As much as I would want to have him still here, it is what it is. Life goes on, and I'm happy for him."
Mayfield, who was in the Bahamas with his offensive linemen, added: "We all had a few choice words for him before we actually told him we were happy for him."
Despite Coen leaving, the Buccaneers are excited about new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, who was promoted to the position after working as the team's passing game coordinator in 2024.
"Griz is a wizard," Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs said. "We all know Griz, we love Griz. It makes sense. It's perfect. We're all excited about it."