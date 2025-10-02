Baker Mayfield Didn't Participate Wednesday, Putting Week 5 Status in Jeopardy for Bucs
Baker Mayfield did not participate in Wednesday's team activities with right bicep and knee injuries, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported.
This now puts the Buccaneers quarterback's Week 5 status vs. the Seahawks on Sunday in jeopardy.
The Buccaneers' injury report is extremely long heading into the end of the week as 16 players were listed on it Wednesday. There were nine players who did not participate, including Mayfield.
On top of Mayfield, starting running back Bucky Irving was also a DNP with a foot injury that led him to using crutches and a walking boot on Wednesday. Additionally, receivers Mike Evans, who is still out with a hamstring injury, and Sterling Shepard both didn't participate on Wednesday.
The Buccaneers are pretty beat up.
If Mayfield doesn't play on Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater will likely get the start. He didn't compete in the NFL during the 2024 season while he took a job as the coach of his high school alma mater, where he led the team to a state title, but returned late in the year, signing as a backup with the Lions in December and appearing briefly during Detroit's playoff loss to the Commanders. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay in August to continue his NFL return.