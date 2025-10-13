Baker Mayfield Had the Best Response to Question About MVP Chants
Baker Mayfield continued his red-hot start to the season Sunday by leading the Buccaneers to a 30-19 win at home over the 49ers. Tampa Bay is now 5-1 on the year and have the most wins in the NFC.
Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the win and had one of the coolest first down runs by a quarterback that you'll ever see.
During the game fans at Raymond James Stadium were heard yelling MVP chants at Mayfield, who has 12 touchdown passes to just one interception on the season.
Mayfield had a great answer after the game when he was asked what those MVP chants meant to him.
“It’s Week 6. We got a big one next week (in Detroit). It’s awesome to have that support—don’t get me wrong— but we’re just getting started.”
Bucs fans must love hearing that from their locked-in quarterback, who was right—next week's showdown against the Lions is going to be a big one. A win in Detroit over a team that will be hungry after losing to the Chiefs on Sunday night will say a lot about where this Bucs team is seven weeks into the season.
Thus far, it's clear Mayfield has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is must-see TV thanks to his play-making ability both through the air and on the ground.
If he keeps this up, those MVP chants should only continue to get louder.