Bears Defensive Coordinator Sees Answer at 3-Technique on Team
The answer to one of the great questions still lingering about the Bears defense is apparently Gervon Dexter.
The question to the answer is who the 3-technique defensive tackle will be with Justin Jones now gone to Arizona in free agency.
There was no real Bears commitment to a replacement in free agency. They brought in journeyman Byron Cowart and have former Titans and Texans practice squad player Michael Dwumfour as the only other possibility besides 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens.
It's apparent from what defensive coordinator Eric Washington said that their chips are all on Dexter making a big step up to be able to be at a starter's level.
"Well, our responsibility is to make sure he is when it counts and that's why we're going to use the full process -- the offseason, training camp, every ounce of meeting that we can get, walk-throughs, to just continue to move him forward," Washington said.
Washington watched last year's game films and also the breakout clips of Dexter's efforts and agreed with assessments touting Dexter's advancement. He finished graded 101st overall out of 130 defensive linemen graded by Pro Football Focus, and 118th against the run.
"You could really see him becoming more and more comfortable because early in the season like a lot of young players, especially on the line of scrimmage, they're behind because the tempo is just a lot quicker," Washington said. "It's a lot quicker. And they're trying to find a way not only to keep up but to find a way to play ahead of the football play.
"And so as the reps and the experiences start to accumulate you saw him starting to impose his will, that affected his technique."
From Week 10 on, Dexter had 11 of his 17 pressures and nine of his 12 quarterback hits. His 2 1/2 sacks came in the final five games. It's the run game where he needs to improve.
Washington's expertise is the defensive line and the Bears will tap into this. He isn't going to call defensive signals because coach Matt Eberflus will, but he can have input in other ways and aiding development of young linemen will be part. He has goals for Dexter and Pickens to achieve in offseason work.
"I want to see polished fundamentals," he said. "I want to see things that I know will allow them to be as disruptive and as efficient with their rush fundamentals as possible. We're talking footwork, alignment adjustments based on the down and distance and when we're in an obvious passing situation.
"It's more awareness and just a great coordination of fundamentals that I know that are going to give them a chance to really win that particular rep and down."
Another possibility is rookie defensive tackle Keith Randolph, the former Fighting Illini player who is at rookie camp as an undrafted free agent.
"I grew up in Illinois, I went to the University of Illinois, now I'm playing for the Chicago Bears," he said about being blessed to be close to home.
He wasn't necessarily a Bears fan, though.
As he pointed out, "there was another professional football team" closer to his home then. He's from Belleville West High and followed the St. Louis Rams closely, before they left.
Randolph had 159 tackles, 23 for loss, with 10 sacks and two interceptions as an Illinois defensive tackle.
"Going into the draft I did have the mindset of getting drafted," he said. "I'm here now so I'm just trying to make the best of my opportunity."
That would at either the nose or 3-technique.
"I'll play cornerback if they ask me to," he said at rookie camp.
No need for a 6-foot-5, 300-pound man in pass coverage. The Bears got in trouble with that against Cleveland last year.
But they could need a 3-technique if Dexter or Pickens don't work out and Randolph's shot would look much better then.
