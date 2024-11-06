Chicago Bears and New England Patriots: TV, Radio and Betting
New England Patriots (2-7) at Chicago Bears (4-4)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5-FM (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
Sirius XM Radio: Channel 85 or 225
The Line: Bears by 7 (over/under 39 1/2)
The Series: The Patriots lead 10-5. The Bears are 3-6 against New England at home. The Bears won the last matchup 33-14 in 2022 on the road. The Patriots had won five straight before that.
The Coaches: Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is in his first season and is 2-7. They have not played the Bears. His team has a 1-4 road record.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 14-28 in his third season and 1-0 against New England. The Bears are 11-10 under Eberflus when they are the home team.
Last Week: Patriots QB Drake Maye completed 29 of 41 for 206 yards with a TD and two interceptions while running for 95 yards on eight attempts but the Patriots lost in overtime 20-17 on a Nick Folk 25-yard field goal with 2:32 left. The Patriots were coming in off a 25-22 win over the Jets, a win that ended a six-game losing streak.
The Bears trailed 14-9 just before halftime, gave up a 53-yard TD run and went on to lose 29-9 to the Arizona Cardinals on the road, their second straight loss. They allowed 213 yards rushing and Caleb Williams completed 22 of 41 for 217 yards with no TDs or interceptions. Rome Odunze had his second 100-yard receiving game with five catches for 104 yards.
The Matchup: It's the first pick of the draft, Williams, facing the quarterback who was drafted third overall, Maye. The Bears try to end two weeks of turmoil created by the Week 8 loss on a Hail Mary to Washington as they return to Soldier Field for the first time since they beat Carolina there Oct. 6. The have a nine-game winning streak as the home team, including their win in London as designated home team. Williams owns a 105.1 passer rating in home games and 67.2 rating on the road. Having dropped to 4-4, the Bears remain in last in the NFC North. The Patriots have been starting Maye at QB four straight games after he replaced Jacoby Brissett as starter following the 15-10 loss in Week 5 to Miami. Maye is 82 of 125 for 770 yards with six TDs and four interceptions.
Of Note: The Bears defense ranks No. 2 in points allowed in the second half of games and fewest first downs allowed in the second half. ... Bears punter Tory Taylor has had eight punts killed eight times inside the 10-yard line. ... A win at home would tie the Bears for their second-longest winning streak at home since 1985-86. They won 10 straight at home in 2005-06. ... TE Cole Kmet needs one receiving touchdown to take over third in franchise history for TD catches by tight ends. ... Kicker Cairo Santos needs 10 points to reach 1,000 for his career. ... The Bears offense is fourth in red zone touchdown percentage (65%). ... Caleb Williams' interception percentage since Week 4 is third lowest in the league. ... The Patriots are 3-6 in their last nine games against top-10 defenses. ... Maye has run for 141 yards in consecutive games, the most ever by a Patriots QB in consecutive game. ... Patriots return man Marcus Jones is first in the AFC and second in the NFL with a 15.6-yard average. ... Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson has hit a personal high for rushing TDs in a season with six. ... Patriots DB Brenden Schooler needs three special teams tackles to become the first player to lead their team with double-digit special teams tackles in their first three seasons since 2018 (Tyler Matakevich).
Next Week: The Patriots host the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 17 at noon. The Bears host the Packers Sunday, Nov. 17 at noon.
Betting Trends
- The Patriots are 1-4 on the road against the spread this season
- It's been under the total in 12 of the last 18 Bears games
- It's been under the total in five of the eight Bears games.
- The Bears have covered all four games as home team this year
- The Bears are 4-3-1 against the spread this season
- The Patriots are 3-5-1 against the spread this season
