4 potential surprise first-round draft picks for the Chicago Bears that could stun the NFL
The NFL Draft is still two months away, but the interwebs has already given us 5,312,861 mock drafts. Give or take.
In terms of what these 5,312,861 (give or take) mock drafts have to say about the Chicago Bears’ plans, there are a handful of names you most see bandied about: LSU OT Will Campbell and Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. are the most common, with an Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State) or a Mason Graham (DL, Michigan) thrown in here and there for good measure.
But in his relatively brief tenure in Chicago, Bears GM Ryan Poles has demonstrated that if he likes a player, he’ll get that player, regardless of what mock drafters have to say about the whole thing. See: Wright, Darnell and Jones Jr., Velus.
To that end, here are four options who just periodically pop up on Bears mocks, players with whom Poles could surprise us all.
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
- NFL Comp: Montez Sweat
- What the Pundits Say: The 33rd Team – “One of the most impressive pass rushers in the country…Dominant first-step twitch, sudden short area quickness, fluidity, and body control…Green’s motor helps to alleviate his lack of power and will put him back in a position to challenge the ball.”
- Why Chicago Might Bite: Green faced less-than-mind-blowing competition in the Sun Belt Conference, which might explain why, despite his obvious talents, he’s been mocked most often between 11-20. But he has enough chops that if he posts killer numbers at the Combine, he could be gone before the Bears are even on the clock.
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
- NFL Comp: Christian Darrisaw
- What the Pundits Say: NFL Draft Buzz – “Exceptional lateral mobility allows him to mirror speed rushers…Explosive first step and closing burst help him eliminate linebackers at the second level…Has started and played well at both tackle spots against quality competition.”
- Why Chicago Might Bite: This could mirror the 2023 Draft, in that Poles—a former O-lineman himself—defies the mocks (Peter Skoronski) and grabs the O-lineman of his dreams (Darnell Wright). Again, it might come down to the Combine: If Simmons’s burst is as good as advertised, passing on a Campbell or a Banks in order to snatch up the Buckeye could make sense.
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
- NFL Comp: Travon Walker
- What the Pundits Say: NFL.com – “Carved from granite with a rare combo of size, length, and explosiveness…Speed-to-power rush knocks pass-setting tackles off their mark…Traits, versatility, and upside make his development a matter of when and not if.”
- Why Chicago Might Bite: This is such an EDGE-heavy draft that it likely boils down to a matter of taste…and size. For instance, Stewart is listed at 6’5”, 281, while the aforementioned Mr. Green comes in at 6’4”, 248. If Poles thinks bigger is better, he'll choose the Aggie over the Thundering Herd-er.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
- NFL Comp: Greg Olsen
- What the Pundits Say: The Draft Network – “One of the nation’s most productive and alignment-versatile chess pieces…A player who projects immediately as a three-down contributor in both facets of an offense…Moves extremely well at his size, showcasing quick feet and a diversified route tree.”
- Why Chicago Might Bite: Incumbent starter Cole Kmet is meh, and free agent bust Gerald Everett is gone, and head coach Ben Johnson likes to be creative with his tight ends, so suddenly, TE becomes a position of need. Is the need such that Poles will make a play for Warren if he’s available at ten? It would be stunning…but not shocking.