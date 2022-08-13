Bears and Chiefs In-Game Blog
In-game analysis and reporting as the Chicago Bears open the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs.
First Quarter
Upcoming.
Pregame
- When they get a serious knee injury because of this turf maybe someone will pay attention to how the city/park district dropped the ball again here at Soldier Field. Arlington Heights can't come soon enough.
- Stadium workers throwing sand down in the divots out of buckets. They better get a bigger bucket. That turf is terrible. And it's not concert damage. It's soccer damage. Should have kept the Fire out in Bridgeport area where they had that nice little soccer stadium.
- Robert Quinn not participating. Not hurt, but being held out.
- Tight end work will be touch. Can't afford someone else to get hurt. Rysen John, Jake Tonges and Chase Allen are the only tight ends available due to injuries to the first three tight ends.
- It's 75 degrees, partly cloudy at the lakefront.
- Dante Pettis apparently over whatever injury he had as he is going through warmups. He had been out for about a week with an undisclosed injury.
- Former Bears coach Matt Nagy was on the field in pregame talking with some former players. Nagy, former Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub and a group of Chiefs coaches were talking at midfield with some Bears players.
- As Cairo Santos said earlier in the week, the field looks like a chopped up mess. There are obvious divots taken out of the turf around the 30-yard line where sand has been put down, the way it's done on a golf course.
- Roquan Smith came out with the team in pregame warmups but obviously is not suiting up for the game. According to the CBA, the Bears can fine Smith for missing preseason games and his fine would be $572,000 for each game, but when a player hasn't practiced, a team wouldn't let him play in a preseason game anyway. So this brings up an entirely gray area. Smith can be fined $40,000 for each day he doesn't practiced. So far he has only missed one practice since the Bears removed him from the physically unable to perform list.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven
Scroll to Continue