Bears and Lions Live Updates: Inactives

    • November 25, 2021
    Bears and Lions Live In-Game Blog

    A look in at the Bears and Lions in their Thanksgiving Day game with BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain offering updates and analysis.
    Pregame

    • Supposedly the drama about a Matt Nagy firing after this game has ended with George McCaskey talking to the team Wednesday and denying the report's validity. However, no one has said Nagy will last the full season and this year in the final two weeks of the season the teams with vacant head coaching jobs are allowed to interview candidates who are with other teams. Actually, the league tried to do this last year but waited too long. They made this announcement at their league meetings before the trading deadline this year. So if Nagy were to be fired in the middle of December, they could interview some of these candidates during the regular season and get a jump on the hiring process that other teams won't get if they fire their coach. Then again, if they don't fire him, then other teams that have already fired their coaches could get the jump on them.
    • Allen Robinson being out with a hamstring injury is especially big here because he and Andy Dalton had a good connection going from the start of spring practices. Can't say that Darnell Mooney has been as connected in the passing attack with Dalton, but he'll have to be today. Robinson's high catch total for the season was the six he made in the opener with Dalton at quarterback.
    • Having safety Eddie Jackson back is huge, even though he was being criticized quite often for his tackling. His ability to direct the defense from the back is critical. Two straight games of secondary confusion on the final drive led to defeats and you have to wonder if they would have been so far out of position to break up passes if Jackson had been over his hamstring injury. Besides, Jackson always seems to play well at Ford Field.

    INACTIVES

    Bears

    QB Justin Fields

    RB Damien Williams

    WR Allen Robinson II

    S Teez Tabor

    TE Jesper Horsted

    DE Akiem Hicks

    DT Mario Edwards Jr.

    Lions

    WR Trinity Benson

    QB David Blough

    OLB Trey Flowers

    T Matt Nelson

    G Halapoulivaati Vaitai

    Game Day

