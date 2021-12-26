Bears and Seahawks Updates: Seahawks 7, Bears 7, 2nd

Bears and Seahawks In-Game Blog
In-game analysis and live updates on the Chicago Bears game against the Seattle Seahawks as the season winds down with Nick Foles now at quarterback due to injuries.
Second Quarter
- Montgomery appeared to get into the end zone but they don't give it to him. Then on second downhe goes in behind James Daniels and Germain Ifedi. Ifedi has to love that, returning to Seattle, where he was scorned. Good PAT on the ice and snow by Cairo Santos. Bears 7, Seahawks 7
- Montgomery catches a running throw by Foles and gets the first down, then linemen arrive, Sam Mustipher and Co., to shove him down to the 1.
- Marquise Goodwin wide open against the zone and gets 15 but for some reason wastes time trying to dance around in the snow. You have to head upfield in that crap. Then another gem of a play, Mooney running laterally on an end around. Of course they get nothing and it's third-and-5. I smell another failed red-zone fourth down play coming.
- J.P. Holtz with a hold on first down. First-and-20.
- Dazz Newsome with a well set-up return after a short punt in the snow. A 28-yard punt and the Bears are at Seattle's 15.
- Wilson wisely throws it out of bounds as no one is open. He had only three players out in routes and the zone had set up well.
- Normally going for it on fourth down for a losing team is no big thing but after they showed last week they couldn't score in the red zone, you would have thought Nagy would have had more brains. On second down, Artie Burns lays a hit on Metcalf after no gain. Third-and-9 from the 4 and the Seahawks get a false start.
First Quarter
- Graham off the field and Vildor on now. Not sure if they're alternating or if it's punishment for allowing the TD to Metcalf, nephew of former Bears lineman Terrence Metcalf. Quarter ends after 2-yard run by Rashaad Penny. Seahawks 7, Bears 0
- Matt Nagy should be fired in-game not in-season.
- We're right back to last week, where Nagy does not want to take field goals. If he had kicked field goals on every possession inside the 21 against Minnesota they would have won the game. Instead, he goes for it again on fourth-and-goal at the 4 and of course no one is open, Foles makes a horrible decision to throw to Montgomery against double coverage at the 3 to the side on a frozen field in the snow. Yeah, he caught it but gained a yard. Seattle ball.
- Foles tries to scramble up the middle and actually appeared to throw it from past the line of scrimmage but it's incomplete.
- Trying their worst possible running play, they go to the wildcat and get stuffed for a 2-yard loss. Now it's third-and-goal at the 4.
- Montgomery makes cut inside and gets it just outside the 1.
- Using their brains, they run Montgomery off left guard straight ahead and get the first down at the Seahawks 3.
- Pass interference on deep ball to Mooney at the 15 and Bears are in business. Montgomery. Then Montgomery powers ahead for 8.
- Mooney gets only 3 on an end around. Plays keep going laterally. You can't run lateral plays on a field like this. They need to be runs downhill or with some power type of blocking, a double team. Maybe counters are about as far as you can take it when you're running plays on frozen fields.
- After Montgomery's 2-yard run on second down, Foles gets it over the middle near the numbers on the left to Goodwin on a crossing route for the first down.
- Foles waits way to long to dump it down to Montgomery and so he gets about an inch.
- Dazz Newsome catches a short pass, a beautiful catch falling in open field in the snow, then gets up and runs for the first down. His first career reception.
- Lateral-type pass to Mooney and he runs right into his blocker and the only tackler in the area. Just a bad call and bad design to go with poor execution. They haven't executed that play well all year. Foles tries to throw on the run on second down and can't throw it accurately. Falls incomplete. That's one thing Foles has admitted he can't do is throw on the run.
- Montgomery with the bulldog cutback, lowers his head and knocks Jones to the side for 11 yards.
- Khalil Herbert skates upfield on the return to the 27.
- On third-and-4, Seattle goes dep and Metcalf gets way behind rookie Thomas Graham Jr. for a 41-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes let in the quarter. Seahawks 7, Bears 0
- Bears defense gets gashed off right tackle as Bilal Nichols was held but he was behind the play anyway. Then Rashaad Penny again for 5 more to the Bears 41.
- Seahawks got a first down on a second-down completion as Fields threw short to Tyler Lockett and he ran out of bounds at the sticks. The short passes are what everyone is looking at here with the snow coming down really good. Big flakes.
- Pat O'Donnell punts it 64 yards into the end zone. Thought it would die in that snow but he caught an end-over-end bounce. Needed some backspin on that one.
- On third-and-2 after a 4-yard David Montgomery run, Foles throws over the middle incomplete to Darnell Mooney on hitch.
- A shock, Foles on first down checks down to Cole Kmet and he is belted good after a 4-yard gain. King of the check-downs.
- Dazz Newsome gets punt return duties in the snow. Tough debut there for him. But he fields it cleanly and goes out of bounds. Bears start at their 28.
- Bilal Nichols with the third-down sack of Wilson. Quinn was looking for the strip-sack but Wilson looked like he saw him reaching out and pulled it back in, then Bilal got the sack.
- Seahawks at 25.and Angelo Blackson goes into the snow to stop a run for 3 yards gained, then Artie Burns breaks up a slant pass. Third-and-7.
- Bears kick off in the snow. Nick Foles, a Texas and California boy, already looks cold on the sidelines.
Pregame
- Matt Nagy apparently wasn't impressed enough with Thomas Grah am Jr. to use him as a starter because he wasn't in warmups with the starters.
- According to Overthecap.com, it doesn't matter when the Bears cut Foles, whether it's before June 1 or after, they still realize $3 million in cap savings.
- Marquise Goodwin's return will at least give Foles one other target but it will be interesting to see how he handles not having Allen Robinson, who was easily his favorite person to throw it to last year. Got a hunch we'll see a lot of Foles throwaways as the rush closes in, or his favorite, the dump-down under the coverage so they can punt.
- Ryan Willis is the backup for today's game. Even though Nick Foles is the starter today, Willis is the QB on the roster who last led a team to the championship as he was the winning QB in the Megabowl, championship game of The Spring League this year.
- Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported it's possible for the Bears to fire Matt Nagy after this game so they could take advantage of the new rule allowing possible candidates on other coaching staffs to be interviewed in the final two weeks of the season, a fact we all have known since a few weeks ago when they made this rule. Thanks for the update.
INACTIVES
Bears
QB Justin Fields
QB Andy Dalton
WR Jakeem Grant
CB Xavier Crawford
T Jason Peters
T Lachavious Simmons.
Seahawks
QB Jacob Eason
RB Alex Collins
DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
LB Jon Rhattigan
C Dakoda Shepley
