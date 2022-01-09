Bears and Vikings In-Game Blog: Live Updates, Analysis

Bears and Vikings In-Game Blog
Live updates and analysis in Sunday's final game of the season between the Bears and Vikings, two teams whose head coaches could be done after this season.
Pregame
- Lots of sentiment on the inter-web about getting Vic Fangio back to team with Jim Harbaugh. One person the Bears should look at getting back is Ed Donatell. Their defensive backs haven't pursued the football the same way since he left as defensive backs coach to be Fangio's defensive coordinator in Denver.
- Matt Nagy: "...we'll have a little fun out there," on offense. That's what he said Friday. Wouldn't it have been good to have fun the rest of the other four years?
- Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says Matt Nagy is "likely out" after today. Nothing new here yet. Everyone in Western civilization said as much and Rapoport's report before last week's game was more definitive than this. Also says all signs "point to" Mike Zimmer's last game. When you consider Zimmer has been in Minnesota eight years, has never had consecutive losing seasons and now has and appears likely to be out finally, but that Nagy required one losing season to be fired, it makes the Bears look like they have no patience. This couldn't be further than the truth, though. When you're the hot offensive genius, you better be able to turn around an offense instead of driving it into a ditch.
- Will Zimmer get another coaching job? He probably has a better chance than Nagy. The Illinois State grad has never won less than seven games, always has his defense ranked near the top on third downs, has had three playoff berths and a division title as well as a playoff win and berth in the NFC championship game.
- The Vikings won't have Eric Kendricks due to the COVID-19 list and Michael Pierce, who is over COVID but unable to play yet. That's two huge parts of their run defense, which hasn't been really good anyway (ranked 27th).
INACTIVES
Bears
- RB Ryan Nall
- DB Duke Shelley
- T Elijah Wilkinson
- T Lachavious Simmons
Vikings
- QB Kellen Mond
- CB Mackensie Alexander
- CB Kris Boyd
- RB Wayne Gallman
- TE Zach Davidson
- G Wyatt Davis
- DT Michael Pierce
