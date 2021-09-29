Three Matchups for Bears to Win Against Lions

Detroit brings a great team concept and will to win to Soldier Field after a horribly painful defeat last week but the Bears have an embarrassment to avenge and winning three matchups can help them do it.

When Dan Campbell became Detroit Lions coach there were snickers across the NFC North after his comment about biting kneecaps.

Who did this tough guy think he was, Mike Ditka?

Campbell hasn't brought a win to Detroit yet, and the new personnel regime of Brad Holmes has a long way to go in bringing Campbell's staff top talent.

What the Lions staff has done so far is instill toughness, a team attitude and the ability to compensate for lack of athletes with a good scheme.

They've managed to play the Green Bay Packers tough for 2 1/2 quarters, had Baltimore beat last week if not for a blown official's call and a 66-yard NFL record field goal by Justin Tucker.

What is it about the Lions and losing on NFL record kicks, anyway? The Saints' Tom Dempsey kicked his famed 63-yarder against Alex Karras and the Lions.

In Week 1, the Lions made a furious rally against San Francisco to get within 41-33 after trailing 31-10 at halftime.

The Lions have scored 57 points in their last 10 quarters.

The Bears offense itself has scored 33 on the entire season, so there's plenty to worry about in this game for Chicago.

Still, there are places where the Lions appear overmatched against the most productive Bears. Here's where the Bears have the best chances to make plays.

Bears OLB Khalil Mack vs. Lions RT Matt Nelson

Mack has a foot sprain and probably won't do much in practice all week but it wasn't so severe he had to stay out in the second half last week so he can be expected to play. With three sacks, he has seemed revitalized in Sean Desai's defensive scheme. Both Mack and Robert Quinn have benefited greatly from Desai moving them to play alongside each other on the right side at times in the pass rush. Mack has 21 of his 32 Bears sacks in Soldier Field, and will face Nelson, who wasn't supposed to be at this position initially. However, left tackle Taylor Decker went out with a finger injury and they put rookie Penei Sewell at left tackle, then put Nelson in at right tackle. Nelson, a 6-foot-8, 295-pounder, is built more like a left tackle and so far has allowed a sack and committed two penalties. Pro Football Focus gives him only a 46 grade and ranks him 60th out of 74 tackles graded.

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Lions CB Amani Oruwariye

Frustrated a bit to date by circumstances, it's safe to expect a big game from Robinson if the Bears can get time to throw and whoever is at quarterback actually gets him the ball. Robinson dropped a TD pass against Cincinnati and last week had only two catches. In the first two games, his catch chances all came on shorter throws. This won't continue for someone who has been this effective as a receiver over the years. Oruwariye is from Penn State, so this makes it a Penn State vs. Penn State matchup. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick became a starter last year for the first time and last week came up with Detroit's first interception of the season, but on the year has been sub-par with a 103.1 passer rating against when targeted and a touchdown allowed. Pro Football Focus rates him as the 92nd best cornerback in the league so far with a 50.2 grade.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Lions CB Bobby Price

Mooney leads the Bears in receptions but like all Bears receivers he has been bogged down near the line of scrimmage much of the time. The Rams' defense shut down the passing attack in Week 1, the switch in quarterbacks in Week 2 took a toll on the timing of the passing game and the receivers had no chance to get in sync with quarterback Justin Fields last week due to both the pass rush and Fields' inability to quickly pick up open receivers running routes. So Mooney is hoping to get out and running upfield, and Price affords him the an opportunity. Price started last week for the first time at cornerback for the injury riddled Lions secondary and had three pass defenses. Detroit lost both Ifeatu Melifonwu and Jeff Okudah to injuries so the Bears are seeing backups in the secondary. Price was undrafted out of Norfolk State and in college played safety, not cornerback. Price at left cornerback affords Mooney the opportunity to stretch the field on the offense's right side.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven