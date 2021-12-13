Justin Fields Guts Out 45-30 Loss to Green Bay

Justin Fields comes away with hand injury to add to his broken ribs but gave an all-around effort the Bears would like to see continue on a regular basis.

Justin Fields came out of Sunday's 45-30 loss to Green Bay with another injury besides his broken ribs.

Fields suffered a left hand injury but it didn't seem to bother coach Matt Nagy much.

The real issue was the ribs, though, and Fields made it through the ordeal of playing in pain for 224 yards passing 74 rushing yards, a touchdown pass and three turnovers.

"I feel like I played all right," Fields said "You know there's always room to improve so gotta keep being better."

Rushing nine times for 74 yards but taking three sacks all added up to possibly exposing the ribs but Fields managed to avoid much contact in that area of his body.

"Just back in my head trying to, you know, stay protected and not take any

hits of course," Fields said "And I think there was one sack where i just kind of fell down. I just wasn't trying to, you know, take a major hit so the main thing was just protecting myself."

Fields felt he was about 90% full strength for the game.

"It's kind of sore right now," he said. "I feel it every throw but the pain is

the same at pretty much every throw so it's like, you know, it's the pain is variable.

"So again I'm just gonna continue to get treatment and it's definitely gonna keep getting better each and every day."

For Fields achieving anything on offense required going away from his regular targets. With Allen Robinson limited to two receptions for 14 yards and Darnell Mooney to one catch for 19 yards, Fields went to Damiere Byrd for a 54-yard touchdown pass and then got credit for a 46-yard TD pass on a jet sweep, a flip forward with the ball to Jakeem Grant as he came left across the formation.

Grant also had a team-record 97-yard punt return TD.

Fields enjoyed the fact he got credited for a touchdown pass on the jet sweep.

"I mean I tell you what, I'm glad that was a pass," Fields joked. "I mean that boy can move. You know he's a playmaker just like also on the punt return.

"He's literally playing backyard football there. I mean, he's so

quick and so little an you know guys can't keep up with him so he's a great player and I'm glad he's a part of our team."

Justin Fields came out of Sunday's 45-30 loss to Green Bay with another injury besides his broken ribs.

The real issue was the ribs, though, and Fields made it through the ordeal of playing in pain for 224 yards passing 74 rushing yards, a touchdown pass and three turnovers.

"I feel like I played all right," Fields said "You know there's always room to improve so gotta keep being better."

Rushing nine times for 74 yards but taking three sacks all added up to possibly exposing the ribs but Fields managed to avoid much contact in that area of his body.

"Just back in my head trying to, you know, stay protected and not take any

hits of course," Fields said "And I think there was one sack where i just kind of fell down. I just wasn't trying to, you know, take a major hit so the main thing was just protecting myself."

Fields felt he was about 90% full strength for the game.

"It's kind of sore right now," he said. "I feel it every throw but the pain is

the same at pretty much every throw so it's like, you know, it's the pain is variable.

"So again I'm just gonna continue to get treatment and it's definitely gonna keep getting better each and every day."

For Fields, achieving anything on offense required going away from his regular targets. With Allen Robinson limited to two receptions for 14 yards and Darnell Mooney to one catch for 19 yards, Fields went to Damiere Byrd for a 54-yard touchdown pass and then got credit for a 46-yard TD pass on a jet sweep, a flip forward with the ball to Jakeem Grant as he came left across the formation.

Grant also had a team-record 97-yard punt return TD.

Fields enjoyed the fact he got credited for a touchdown pass on the jet sweep.

"I mean I tell you what, I'm glad that was a pass," Fields joked. "I mean that boy can move. You know he's a playmaker just like also on the punt return.

"He's literally playing backyard football there. I mean, he's so quick and so little and you know guys can't keep up with him. So he's a great player and I'm glad he's a part of our team."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven