Bears coach Matt Nagy at the outset of training camp appropriately labeled this a season when the unexpected had to be expected.

So when the Bears open the season Sunday in Detroit trying to win an opener for the first time since 2014, uncertainty is the only certainty.

It's this way because the Bears are coming into a season without exhibition play calloused but not tested as a result of the pandemic. They've made changes but can't tell the effect until it's seen on the field.

"You never know if you're prepared until you step on the field," Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "In your mind you're saying I'm doing all the things right that I can in order to go out here and put on my performance but you're never sure until you execute."

With numerous changes to their offense in personnel and from a strategic standpoint, the one key change was not quarterback Nick Foles replacing Mitchell Trubisky.

That in itself is another unexpected aspect of the season.

"I think any great offense has balance," Trubisky said. "We've just got to continue to play to our strengths and if we can just keep defenses off balance and stay aggressive, I think that's really gonna help us create good rhythm."

How three new tight ends and Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back perform either will balance out their attack or can lead to their downfall.

Changes in blocking schemes and to the offense with new coordinator Bill Lazor haven't been properly vetted without preseason. And the Bears made other changes to get Tarik Cohen the ball where he can actually do damage.

The addition of Germain Ifedi at right guard was made to give running back David Montgomery a better opportunity to escape and make cuts to daylight once be breaks a tackle. Last year he was eighth in the league at breaking tackles and still went nowhere with defenders lining up to take shots at him.

The uncertainty on defense revolves chiefly around their secondary.

Rookie Jaylon Johnson becomes the first Bears rookie draft pick in 24 years to start for them at cornerback on opening day, and the question is whether he can do it well enough to keep Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford from enjoying a huge day.

"So there's going to be some ups and downs there and he just can't ride those ebbs and flows," Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "He's just got to stay steady. He's got a good group around him, obviously to help him stay calm and just kind of stay in the moment."

Johnson isn't the only secondary issue Sunday, as new safety Tashaun Gipson frequently will be on his side of the field.

The only break the Bears get in this regard is they most likely won't face dangerous wide receiver Kenny Golladay due to a hamstring injury, but Stafford has plenty of arm to compensate and still can throw to Danny Amendola, Marvin Jones Jr. or T.J. Hockenson.

"He knows how to play the quarterback position and can do so many different things with his knowledge of the game, where defenses are at," Nagy said. "He's seen a bunch of different defenses.

"But then probably more importantly is he's deadly accurate. He can make throws that other quarterbacks can't make."

The Bears could normally count on heavy heat from their rush to aid the secondary but with Khalil Mack suffering from a knee issue and Robert Quinn doubtful with an ankle injury, the pressure must come from Hicks inside or another unidentifiable source.

All of these issues do not take into account the opponent's possible improvement, and here there is always the possibility of unscouted looks caused by coaching staff change.

The Lions will run Kerryon Johnson at the Bears to keep the pass rush off balance but they might even toss newly acquired Adrian Peterson into the mix for a power option after only a week of practice.

Detroit ultimately couldn't switch enough personnel up to be entirely different than last year's three-win team, with the exception of having its dangerous quarterback now healthy.

The Lions drafted cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back D'Andre Swift but neither seem likely to have much of a role in the opener. They have a new defensive coordinator in Cory Undlin of the Eagles, and this could cause some Bears chaos.

Except, the Lions didn't bring in former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins and 345-pound defensive lineman Danny Shelton to run Jim Schwarz's Philly wide nine. They're going to stick to what coach Matt Patricia has done in Detroit and New England.

"Most teams will do what they do but then there's some wrinkles here or there," Nagy said. "But I think being a division opponent, seeing them twice a year, you feel pretty good with the personnel. They probably feel the same way about us."

The uncertainty of the pandemic and it's aftermath with no fans in the stadium enters into the equation as an intangible.

Considering uncertainty elsewhere, it's ironic quarterback might be where the Bears have their most certainty entering this season—"might" being the key word here.

Trubisky begins his third year in this offense, fourth overall and how many times in the past has he ever been described as a constant or dependable for anything?

The Bears will be wading into this bizarre season with eyes wide open, seeing potential danger everywhere.

It would be good if they could count on the quarterback position to guide them through the same way Detroit can.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven