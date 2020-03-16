With all the eyes focusing on Andy Dalton as a possible future Bears quarterback through trade, one of the free agents is being connected more and more with Chicago.

Both NBC's Chris Simms and his father, former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, see Teddy Bridgewater as a perfect fit for the Bears and they're not alone.

NFL Network analyst Steve Wyche named the Bears as the best landing place for Bridgewater.

Bridgewater last year started five games for the Saints when Drew Brees had torn thumb ligaments and his 5-0 record included a victory at Soldier Field over the Bears. He threw nine touchdown passes with two interceptions.

Bridgewater isn't known for having a huge arm and stretching the defense, but he does have a respectable average yards per attempt of 7.2. He averaged 7.1 last year with the Saints.

"He's not gonna win you games, but he's not gonna lose you games either," Chris Simms said.

Phil Simms called him a perfect competitor for Mitchell Trubisky and a fit for Matt Nagy's offense because he throws short, accurate passes.

"He's Alex Smith," Phil Simms said. "He's going to be very careful with the football."

Bridgewater completed 68% of his passes last year. Only 2.3% of Bridgewater career passes have been intercepted, including just 1% last year.

Wyche essentially agreed with the Simms' summation and lauded Bridgewater's stability, history of success and accuracy. He added it would be a signing that could save Ryan Pace's job.

"Hey man, this is it, he's got to win this year," Wyche said.

Like Wyche, Chris Simms felt there wasn't an ideal fit in free agency for Bridgewater, and it's possible he might not even be able to find a starting spot with one of the larger free agent contract offers.

The glut of quarterbacks in this year's free agent market, along with a number of quarterbacks who available through trade, could combine to hold down cash for all but the top two or three passers.

Bridgewater has thrown just 221 passes since he suffered a bad knee injury 2016 training camp with the Minnesota Vikings after getting them into the playoffs as a starter the previous season. He has started just six games since the injury.

The worst game Bridgewater had in terms of accuracy came against the Bears when he completed just 23 of 38 (60.5%) but did throw for 281 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Some early forecasts called for Bridgewater to make close to $30 million, but Sims thought it could be much less and that would fit in better with a team tight against the cap like the Bears.

The most reputable report so far on Bears offseason quarterback interest is one from Paul Dehner of the Athletic in Cincinnati saying the Bengals and Bears had spoken about a possible trade for Cincinnati's Andy Dalton. A deal might require the Bears to do something about Dalton's $17.5 salary for this year.

Some rumors about the Bears talking with the Raiders about Derek Carr have also surfaced, with less of a clear connection.

The thought the Bears could be interested in trading with Jacksonville for Nick Foles has some legs, as well, since he played for Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo both with the Jaguars and Eagles, and was with the Chiefs one year when Matt Nagy was there.

Also, the Jaguars appear intent on cleaning out their roster of veterans with larger contracts, as they did Sunday with a trade of Cal. However, Jacksonville would have to be willing to eat a substantial cap cash to deal Foles after only one season on his contract.

